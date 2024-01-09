American Football

Who Could The Baltimore Ravens Face In AFC Divisional Round? All Four Potential Opponents Ranked

Olly Taliku
The Baltimore Ravens finished the regular season atop the AFC which earned them a bye through the Wildcard playoff round which takes place this weekend. But who could the Ravens face in next weekend’s Divisional match?

Who Could The Ravens Play In The Divisional Playoff Round?

Baltimore could face any one of four opponents in their Divisional playoff match next week, with the Ravens taking on the lowest ranked side from the AFC following the Wildcard round this weekend.

Houston Texans

Houston have been one of the most surprising Super Bowl contenders this season and after securing the AFC South and a playoff birth last weekend with a win against Indianapolis, the Texans certainly can’t be ruled out just yet.

C.J Stroud and his heavy hitting Texans side are marginal underdogs for their Wildcard game against the Browns on Saturday, with the experienced Joe Flacco favoured to advance to the Divisional Round in place of the rookie Stroud.

The Ravens have already faced the Texans once this season, with Baltimore making it four wins in a row against Houston in September following a convincing win at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cleveland Browns

With the Browns favoured to come out on top against Houston this weekend, they could well be the ones to face Baltimore in the Divisional match – but CJ Stroud’s side certainly wont be a walkover.

Cleveland will be confident they can cause an upset if they make it to the Divisional Round next weekend, having already beat the Ravens this season in a close game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Browns were only able to edge the Ravens by two points in November, but as one of only three teams to win in Baltimore this season they would certainly be confident on causing an upset should they beat the Texans.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh were able to clinch a playoff spot in the final match of the regular season last weekend, with a crucial win against a rested Ravens side earning the Steelers a Wildcard round matchup against AFC East champions Buffalo.

Despite beating Baltimore only last weekend, Pittsburgh faced a Ravens side without the likes of Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers who were rested in the final game of the regular season with 1st place in the AFC already wrapped up.

The Steelers are ten point underdogs with most NFL bookmakers for Sunday’s game against the Bills and they would need to cause a huge upset to advance to the Divisional game vs Baltimore.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins travel to Arrowhead on Saturday evening where they will face the Chiefs in what could be one of the most exciting Wild Card games of this weekend.

Miami were on the wrong end of a thrashing from Baltimore just two weekends ago, as Lamar Jackson threw five touchdowns against the Dolphins who managed just 19 points to Baltimore’s 56.

If Tua Tagovailoa can get past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this weekend then they would probably face the Ravens again at M&T Bank Stadium, where they would have to improve on the last outing there if they are to stand any chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Olly Taliku

Arrow to top