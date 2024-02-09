Barcelona, one of the most successful teams in Europe, have been in a cash crunch for the last few seasons. They have markedly improved their finances under Joan Laporta but are not yet strong enough to go toe to toe with European heavyweights. As a result, they have missed out on some promising players, who have joined clubs with deeper pockets, overlooking the legacy on offer in Catalonia.

Barcelona may not have the financial might they used to, but they still pay big bucks to their headline makers. Below, we will check out their three highest-paid players and see how they have fared this season.

Who Are Barcelona’s Top 3 Earners?

According to Capology, central midfielder Frenkie de Jong is currently the highest-paid player at Barcelona. The 26-year-old, who joined from Ajax for a €86 million ($92.6 million) fee in July 2019, currently earns a gross salary of $775,757 per week. His net salary is a whopping $372,363/week.

His multi-million dollar contract with the Blaugrana expires in June 2026. The Dutch star also has a massive $430.2 million release clause in his contract.

In second place, we have one of the finest center-forwards in the history of the sport, Robert Lewandowski. The Poland icon’s gross salary is an eye-popping $560,200 per week, while his net wages stand at $289,928 per week.

Lewandowski signed for the Blaugrana from Bayern Munich in a €45 million ($48.46 million) deal in the summer of 2022. He signed a four-year contract with the club, and will receive around $42 million in wages if he sticks around until the end of his deal. The 35-year-old has a mega $500 million+ release clause in his contract.

Lastly, we have Ilkay Gundogan, who joined Barcelona as a free agent from Manchester City last summer. The gifted central midfielder has a gross salary of $387,878 per week, while his net take-home is a cool $186,182 per week. The German, who also has a $430.2 million release clause, will become a free agent in June 2025.

How Have De Jong, Lewandowski, and Gundogan Performed This Season?

Barcelona’s top earner De Jong has had a decent campaign. He has impressed with his passing, leadership skills, and relentless stamina, giving Barca a leg-up against tricky opponents. The ex-Ajax man has featured in 22 games for the club in all competitions, scoring once.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has failed to live up to expectations in his second season in Catalonia. After winning the Pichichi Trophy last term, the Pole has failed to attain consistency, scoring just 14 times in 31 games across competitions.

Then we have Gundogan, who has arguably been Barcelona’s player of the season. The five-time Premier League winner has not only impressed with his flawless passing, but he has also been effortless in front of goal. His creativity and guile have shown through in La Liga, with the 33-year-old chipping in with five goals and as many assists in 23 appearances in the Spanish top flight this season.