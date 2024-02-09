Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Blunt Verdict On Reds’ Links With Bayern Munich Star

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shot down reports linking Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane with a move to Liverpool, saying the Reds will only focus on signings after they secure a director and coach for next season.

Liverpool Have A Big Summer Ahead Of Them

Liverpool appointed Jorg Schmadtke as their director of soccer in May 2023, tying him down to a one-year contract. According to reports, the Reds have no plans to extend Schmadtke’s deal, meaning they will appoint a new boss in the coming months.

More importantly, the Merseysiders will have to find a worthy successor to the legendary Jurgen Klopp, who will step down as manager at the end of the 2023-24 season. Bayer Leverkusen manager and former Liverpool midfield star Xabi Alonso is reportedly the frontrunner to replace the German in the dugout.

Fabrizio Romano Says Leroy Sane Links Do Not Make Sense

Over the last few weeks, some outlets have credited Liverpool with an interest in acquiring Sane’s services in the summer transfer window. With Mohamed Salah expected to join Al-Ittihad in the summer, the Reds reportedly want Sane to take the Egyptian’s place on the right wing.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano dismissed the reports, saying the 19-time English champions will only think about transfers after bringing on a director and coach. He revealed:

Sane has new agent now, so it will be time to discuss his contract situation at Bayern again and with a new person in charge soon. Discussions will take place and the situation will be clarified. 

However, I don’t know where Liverpool links are coming from as they don’t have a director nor a manager in place for next season, and these appointments will be crucial before deciding transfer targets.

Sane has been in blistering form for Bayern Munich in the 2023-24 season. He has served as the Bavarians’ creative fulcrum, striking a telepathic connection with former Premier League star Harry Kane. Two-time Premier League winner Sane has featured in 29 games for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season, scoring an impressive nine times and providing 12 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2025.

