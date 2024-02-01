Super Bowl Sunday is a mammoth event that generates over $1 billion in extra spending for the host location. But new data has shown Taylor Swift’s economic impact isn’t far behind when she plays in a given city.

The “Love Story” singer is a global pop icon, and one of the biggest artists on the planet. With 200 million records sold, she’s one of the world’s best-selling musicians.

The three-time Global Recording Artist of the Year is the highest-grossing female touring act ever. It’s therefore a massive deal when her Eras Tour rolls into town.

But few people may realise that Taylor Swift’s economic impact is actually comparable to the Super Bowl for its boost to the local economy.

So with Taylor dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who knows how much revenue the NFL’s showpiece event will bring in if she makes it to Las Vegas to support her boyfriend next Sunday?

Taylor Swift Economic Impact

According to a report by the Bank of America Institute, Taylor’s Eras Tour brings in an average of $77 extra per household for restaurants, and $56 at bars across the weekends she performs.

Comparatively, the Super Bowl boasted figures of $96 and $74 per household last year. That puts a Taylor Swift concert on the same level as the biggest sporting event in the country.

The report compared spending data from last year’s Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, and Swift’s Eras Tour dates in Pittsburgh last June.

A major difference between the two events is the Super Bowl brings in more people from out of town, while the Eras Tour is more locally-focussed. Both have a huge impact on the local economy, though.

Experts estimate Taylor Swift’s economic impact from the Eras Tour could generate up to $4.6 billion in consumer spending.

Taylor Bowley, economist for BofA, told Fortune that many people are spending more in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “Consumers have really tried to make up for lost time that occurred during the pandemic by doing some splurging on experiences and entertainment.

“Local economies are definitely seeing an increase in spending, and seeing this benefit drawn out across these different events,” Bowley added.

Spending data indicated dining locations see the biggest upturn in spending, for both the Eras Tour (13%) and Super Bowl (25%). The report also showed that liquor stores in the Phoenix area saw a big spike over the Super Bowl weekend.

The report’s conclusions are part of a bigger trend, known as “funflation”. Consumers appear to be spending more on leisure, which in turn sees venues raise ticket prices.

On average, Eras Tour tickets are around $240. Super Bowl ticket prices are far higher, with averages close to $10,000 at present.

Super Bowl Economic Impact

As for the economic impact of the Super Bowl in 2024, last year’s event in Arizona gives us some clues. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was delighted with the impact of Super Bowl LVII.

He said: “Super Bowl 57 was the most successful Super Bowl in the history of Super Bowls.”

Bidwill and the organisers believed the entire state of Arizona benefited hugely from hosting the event.

Reports estimate the game generated $1.3 billion in total economic impact for the state. Of that sum, $720 million went directly to the state’s GDP.

No event in Arizona’s history has made such an impact. Super Bowl LVII was also 40% better for the local economy than the previous time Arizona hosted, back in 2015.

More than 100,000 guests travelled from out-of-state for the game. Bidwill added that aside from record crowds, two-thirds of the American population tuned in to watch.

Whilst the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium was on full display.