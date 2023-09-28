Bengals QB Joe Burrow missed most of the 2023 preseason with a calf injury. Luckily, he was ready to go for Week 1, but the 26-year-old has been limited in his mobility. Burrow is playing through the calf injury and led his team to a win on MNF in Week 3.

In Week 1, the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. The veteran QB was watching the Rams vs. Bengals in Week 3 on MNF. Rodgers has dealt with calf injuries in the past and he could relate to how Burrow was feeling. He revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he took the time to reach out to Burrow after his win on MNF and gave him some advice on how to deal with his lingering calf injury throughout the season.

Aaron Rodgers praised Joe Burrow for being tough and playing through the calf injury when his team needed him

Aaron Rodgers talking about Joe Burrow on @PatMcAfeeShow: “I don’t think people realize how much pain and limited mobility he was in.” Rodgers sent Burrow a text: “That’s what great competitors do. They show up and play through the pain and don’t make it a big deal.” pic.twitter.com/EcOxnvUCMi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2023



Throughout his career in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers has had to deal with multiple calf injuries. The veteran QB felt like he could be a resource to Joe Burrow. He knows what Burrow is dealing with and is happy to share his advice. Coming into Week 3, the Bengals were 0-2 and desperately needed a win. Burrow played through his calf injury and led his team to a 19-16 win.

He completed 26 of his 49 passing attempts for 259 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. After hearing from Rodgers, Joe Burrow said he’ll continue to use him as a resource. Not every player has a future Hall of Famer reach out to them and get advice without asking. Rodgers clearly is a fan of Burrow and knows the situation he’s in.

Joe Burrow has made the smallest percentage of turnover-worthy plays in the NFL this season at just 0.8% pic.twitter.com/s5JDde8yGT — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) September 28, 2023



At 1-2, the Bengals have a winnable game in Week 4. They are on the road to face the Titans. This season, Tennessee has not been great against the pass. In three games, they’ve allowed a total of 275.3 passing yards per game. They’ve played the Saints, Chargers, and Browns. Cincinati’s Week 4 matchup vs. Tennesee is a real chance for them to get back to a .500 record.