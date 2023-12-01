American Football

What are the chances that Eric Bieniemy is the head coach of the Commanders in 2024?

Zach Wolpin
At 4-8 this season, the playoffs are out of the picture for the Washington Commanders. They’ve lost five of their last six games and are on a three-game losing streak. Washington was embarrassed 45-10 on Thanksgiving by the Cowboys. After that game, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was fired. Commanders fans hope that is not the only coaching move left to happen. 

With Ron Rivera as their head coach, the Commanders have never had a winning record. The closest they came was last season at 8-8-1. Washington has had a losing record in every other season he’s been the head coach. New ownership took over this season and the Rivera could be gone after the season. Would the Commanders consider offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the job?

Can Ron Rivera do anything to save his job or will be fired at the end of the season?


This past offseason, the Commanders hired Eric Beiniemy as their offensive coordinator. He’d previously been with the Chiefs since 2018, winning two Super Bowls with Kansas City. In his time with the Chiefs, Bieniemy helped shape Patrick Mahomes into a two-time MVP. There’s no guarantee he can do the Sam for Sam Howell. However, Beiniemy does have Howell playing at a high level this season.

Before his time with Bieniemy this season, Sam Howell only had one career start. It was Week 18 last season vs. the Cowboys. Bieniemy completely changed Washington’s approach on offense this season. In doing so, it greatly benefitted Howell and the team. He’s trying to run the offense based on Howell’s strength, which is passing. He leads the NFL in pass attempts (486), completions (323), and passing yards (3,339). The 23-year-old also leads the league with (13) interceptions this season.


Ron Rivera’s job is in jeopardy and he’ll have five more games to try and save himself. It’s hard to see the new ownership keep Rivera after the season they’ve had so far. While others will get an interview, Eric Bieniemy deserves to be at the top of the list for the Commander’s head coaching search if and when it starts.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
