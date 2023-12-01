At 4-8 this season, the playoffs are out of the picture for the Washington Commanders. They’ve lost five of their last six games and are on a three-game losing streak. Washington was embarrassed 45-10 on Thanksgiving by the Cowboys. After that game, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was fired. Commanders fans hope that is not the only coaching move left to happen.

With Ron Rivera as their head coach, the Commanders have never had a winning record. The closest they came was last season at 8-8-1. Washington has had a losing record in every other season he’s been the head coach. New ownership took over this season and the Rivera could be gone after the season. Would the Commanders consider offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the job?

Can Ron Rivera do anything to save his job or will be fired at the end of the season?

Eric Beiniemy when asked if his job had changed at all with JDR out and Rivera calling the defense. pic.twitter.com/MUjAGEzyLz — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 30, 2023



This past offseason, the Commanders hired Eric Beiniemy as their offensive coordinator. He’d previously been with the Chiefs since 2018, winning two Super Bowls with Kansas City. In his time with the Chiefs, Bieniemy helped shape Patrick Mahomes into a two-time MVP. There’s no guarantee he can do the Sam for Sam Howell. However, Beiniemy does have Howell playing at a high level this season.

Before his time with Bieniemy this season, Sam Howell only had one career start. It was Week 18 last season vs. the Cowboys. Bieniemy completely changed Washington’s approach on offense this season. In doing so, it greatly benefitted Howell and the team. He’s trying to run the offense based on Howell’s strength, which is passing. He leads the NFL in pass attempts (486), completions (323), and passing yards (3,339). The 23-year-old also leads the league with (13) interceptions this season.

It’s time to send these to jokers packing. Interim head coach Eric Beiniemy DC Richard Rodgers or Ryan Kerrigan. The #Cowboys were clowning the @Commanders by setting Turkey legs during the game. Embarrassing. #HTTC — Dujunnea Bland (@NotBland21) November 24, 2023



Ron Rivera’s job is in jeopardy and he’ll have five more games to try and save himself. It’s hard to see the new ownership keep Rivera after the season they’ve had so far. While others will get an interview, Eric Bieniemy deserves to be at the top of the list for the Commander’s head coaching search if and when it starts.