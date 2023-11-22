NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds: NFL Thanksgiving Football Game 2 Guide

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
USATSI 21886171 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21886171 168397130 lowres

NFL Week 12 kicks off with a historic Thanksgiving Day slate of games – including Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders. Find our picks, parlay and predictions for the game here alongside the odds.

These two teams have quite the history on Turkey Day. Cowboys vs Commanders is the fourth-most frequent NFL Thanksgiving Day match-up among active teams and we’ll be treated to the 11th edition of the famous game on Thursday evening.

Dallas carry all the momentum with a 7-3 record, coming off the back of consecutive wins against the Panthers and Giants. As for Washington, they’ve lost four of their last five and look set for another tanking campaign.

This one is destined to be a classic, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington with kickoff at 4:30pm ET on CBS.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Picks

  • Dallas Cowboys -12.0 (-110)
  • Under 48.5 total points (-110)

Bet On Our Cowboys vs Commanders Picks With Free Bets

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Cowboys vs Commanders wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline NFL Free Bet

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Picks Explained

Pick 1: Dallas Cowboys -12.0 @ -110 with BetOnline

The Cowboys are one of the strongest teams in the NFL and look set for another crack at the NFC championship this year. Dak Prescott is protecting the football in impressive fashion and is leading this well-oiled unit.

Following a strong start to the season, the Commanders have tailed off. They’ve won just two games since Week 3, coming against the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

The last time they hosted Washington, Dallas came away 25-10 victors with an impressive defensive display and we’re backing them to cover the spread again at -12.

Bet On The Cowboys -12.0 (-110)

Pick 2: Under 48.5 total points @ -110 with BetOnline

In each of the last two meetings between the pair, there have been under 48.5 total points scored. Following the 25-10 Cowboys victory in October 2022, Washington followed that up with a 26-6 victory earlier this year in January.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dallas hold Washington to ten points or less, as they’ve done on multiple occasions to other oppositions this season. The Giants scored zero, the Jets scored ten, the Patriots scored three and the Panthers scored ten.

Under 48.5 is our play for this one.

Bet On Under 48.5 Total Points (-110)

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay

  • Dak Prescott over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-190)
  • CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown scorer (-138)
  • Sam Howell over 0.5 interceptions (-180)

Combined Same Game Parlay odds: +210 with BetOnline

In ten games so far this season, Dak Prescott has totalled 19 passing touchdowns – an average of 1.9 per game. He’s poised to go over the prop of 1.5 set for Thursday’s clash. The 30-year-old has totalled 13 in his last four games and is in fine form.

CeeDee Lamb and Prescott have one of the league’s best QB-WR connections and the star receiver has averaged a receiving touchdown every other game this year. He’s got three in his last two games and is playing with supreme confidence.

Sam Howell is tied for the most interceptions in the NFL this season alongside Josh Allen with 12. He goes up against a number of strong corners including DaRon Bland, who leads the league with six so far this year.

Back Our Cowboys vs Commanders Same Game Parlay (+210)

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Predictions

The Cowboys are on a roll and they love playing on Thanksgiving Day. They’re 32-22-1 on Turkey Day and look set to make it consecutive victories on one of America’s favorite holidays following triumph against the Giants last year.

Washington don’t match-up well against their opponents and their losing streak looks set to continue. Their offense will struggle massively on the road against a suffocating Dallas defense who have the ability to score at will.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Prediction: Cowboys 30 – Commanders 7

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Odds

  • Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys: -700 | Washington Commanders: +500
  • Point Spread: Cowboys (-12.0) -110 | Commanders (+12.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 48.5 –110 | Under 48.5 -110
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 42f2f10a bf5c 4ea3 a5eb a0b84e458c743
NFL

LATEST NFL Players Say MetLife Stadium Is The Worst Place To Play A Game

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1 min
USATSI 21886171 168397130 lowres
NFL
Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds: NFL Thanksgiving Football Game 2 Guide
Author image Joe Lyons  •  33min

NFL Week 12 kicks off with a historic Thanksgiving Day slate of games – including Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders. Find our picks, parlay and predictions for the game here…

USATSI 21628712 168397130 lowres
NFL
Best California Sports Betting Sites For NFL Thanksgiving Football Games
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

You can bet on NFL Thanksgiving football games in California with our best USA sports betting sites on this page, with up to $2,250 in NFL free bets on offer…

Joey Bosa injured pic
NFL
Chargers Injury Report: Joey Bosa (foot) is headed to the IR but might have a chance to return this season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
USATSI 21886212 168397130 lowres
NFL
Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
USATSI 21936878 168397130 lowres
NFL
Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
USATSI 21938061 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Football Games In ALL Canada Provinces
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Arrow to top