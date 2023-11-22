NFL Week 12 kicks off with a historic Thanksgiving Day slate of games – including Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders. Find our picks, parlay and predictions for the game here alongside the odds.

These two teams have quite the history on Turkey Day. Cowboys vs Commanders is the fourth-most frequent NFL Thanksgiving Day match-up among active teams and we’ll be treated to the 11th edition of the famous game on Thursday evening.

Dallas carry all the momentum with a 7-3 record, coming off the back of consecutive wins against the Panthers and Giants. As for Washington, they’ve lost four of their last five and look set for another tanking campaign.

This one is destined to be a classic, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington with kickoff at 4:30pm ET on CBS.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Picks

Dallas Cowboys -12.0 (-110)

Under 48.5 total points (-110)

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Picks Explained

Pick 1: Dallas Cowboys -12.0 @ -110 with BetOnline

The Cowboys are one of the strongest teams in the NFL and look set for another crack at the NFC championship this year. Dak Prescott is protecting the football in impressive fashion and is leading this well-oiled unit.

Following a strong start to the season, the Commanders have tailed off. They’ve won just two games since Week 3, coming against the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

The last time they hosted Washington, Dallas came away 25-10 victors with an impressive defensive display and we’re backing them to cover the spread again at -12.

Pick 2: Under 48.5 total points @ -110 with BetOnline

In each of the last two meetings between the pair, there have been under 48.5 total points scored. Following the 25-10 Cowboys victory in October 2022, Washington followed that up with a 26-6 victory earlier this year in January.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dallas hold Washington to ten points or less, as they’ve done on multiple occasions to other oppositions this season. The Giants scored zero, the Jets scored ten, the Patriots scored three and the Panthers scored ten.

Under 48.5 is our play for this one.

Dak Prescott over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-190)

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown scorer (-138)

Sam Howell over 0.5 interceptions (-180)

Combined Same Game Parlay odds: +210 with BetOnline

In ten games so far this season, Dak Prescott has totalled 19 passing touchdowns – an average of 1.9 per game. He’s poised to go over the prop of 1.5 set for Thursday’s clash. The 30-year-old has totalled 13 in his last four games and is in fine form.

CeeDee Lamb and Prescott have one of the league’s best QB-WR connections and the star receiver has averaged a receiving touchdown every other game this year. He’s got three in his last two games and is playing with supreme confidence.

Sam Howell is tied for the most interceptions in the NFL this season alongside Josh Allen with 12. He goes up against a number of strong corners including DaRon Bland, who leads the league with six so far this year.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Predictions

The Cowboys are on a roll and they love playing on Thanksgiving Day. They’re 32-22-1 on Turkey Day and look set to make it consecutive victories on one of America’s favorite holidays following triumph against the Giants last year.

Washington don’t match-up well against their opponents and their losing streak looks set to continue. Their offense will struggle massively on the road against a suffocating Dallas defense who have the ability to score at will.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Prediction: Cowboys 30 – Commanders 7

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Odds

Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys: -700 | Washington Commanders: +500

Dallas Cowboys: -700 | Washington Commanders: +500 Point Spread: Cowboys (-12.0) -110 | Commanders (+12.0) -110

Cowboys (-12.0) -110 | Commanders (+12.0) -110 Total Points: Over 48.5 –110 | Under 48.5 -110