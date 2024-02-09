Soccer

West Ham United Vs. Arsenal: How To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
West Ham United Vs Arsenal
West Ham United Vs Arsenal

Title contenders Arsenal will make the short trip to London Stadium for their Premier League Matchday 24 bout with West Ham United on Sunday afternoon (February 11). Continue reading to learn all about the mouthwatering clash between two London heavyweights.

West Ham United Vs. Arsenal: Kick-Off Time & Where To Watch In US

The clash between the Hammers and the Gunners will take place at London Stadium on Sunday, February 11, with the kick-off scheduled at 2:00 PM GMT / 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT. Fans in the United States have quite a few viewing/streaming options for the game.

USA Network, Telemundo, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will telecast the game, while one can also stream the game via NBC.com, NBC Sports App, and FuboTV. FuboTV will also stream the game in Canada.

West Ham United Vs. Arsenal: Preview

Team News

West Ham United will be without two of their top players on Sunday. Playmaker Lucas Paqueta is nursing a calf injury and will not recover in time to take menace the Gunners, while Michail Antonio is out due to a persisting knee issue.

Focusing on Arsenal, long-time absentee Jurrien Timber is still weeks away from returning to action. Thomas Partey (thigh) and Fabio Vieira (groin) are also out, while doubts remain over Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s fitness.

Recent Form

Hosts West Ham United have struggled to get wins on the board lately. They are winless in their last four Premier League matches and are coming into Sunday’s match on the back of a morale-dampening 3-0 defeat against Manchester United. With 36 points on the board after 23 games, David Moyes’ side are sitting in seventh place in the Premier League rankings.

Arsenal, on the other hand, bagged a massive win in their last Premier League outing. Mikel Arteta’s side outclassed league leaders Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, snatching a 3-1 victory. It marked their third consecutive victory in the English top flight. The north Londoners are currently third in league standings with 49 points, sitting a couple of points behind Liverpool.

Head-To-Head

West Ham United and Arsenal have crossed paths 150 times so far, with the Gunners thoroughly dominating the results. They have won 72 games, drawn 41, and lost 37.

West Ham United Vs. Arsenal: Prediction

Arteta’s side played excellent soccer to claim their win over the Reds last weekend, and we believe they have what it takes to keep the momentum going. It is unlikely to be easy for them at the Hammers’ backyard, so a clean sheet looks tricky.

We predict Arsenal to snatch a 3-1 victory at London Stadium on Sunday.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
