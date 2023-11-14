NFL

Vikings News: Justin Jefferson Is Running “Without Discomfort”

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz hlsfjrgjqmfwffontjf5
rsz hlsfjrgjqmfwffontjf5

You never would have thought it would be possible five weeks ago, but the Minnesota Vikings are the hottest team in the NFL. Through injuries and roster shuffling, they’ve been able to rattle off five wins in a row after a 1-4 start, and would be a playoff team in the NFC if the season ended today. And according to reports out of their training facility, the Vikings could be getting all-world wide receiver Justin Jefferson back as early as this weekend.

Jefferson Could Be Back For Vikings This Week

All looked lost when Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in a Week 5 loss to the Chiefs, and he was placed on the injured reserve list and scheduled to miss at least four games. It was a tough blow for the Vikings, and things only got worse the following week when Kirk Cousins was lost for the year due to a non-contact ailment. The team has somehow won two in a row, but they were without their two offensive stars as they continued to attempt to dig themselves out of a hole.

Over the last two weeks, it has been the Josh Dobbs story. The quarterback has been a member of 5 different NFL franchises in the past calendar year, but he looks to have found a home for at least the rest of 2023 in Minnesota. Dobbs has helped the team win two straight under tough circumstances, and he could have perhaps the most talented target in the game coming back to help him as early as this week.

End Of 21-Day Window Inching Closer

As Vikings insider Darren Wolfson reported on Tuesday, Jefferson has been running without discomfort lately. It is obviously an excellent sign as the team has said that they won’t bring him back until he is at 100%, and there is a possibility that he is able to play this Sunday night against the Broncos.

The next game on the schedule for the Vikings will be the Week 12 matchup with the Bears, which would be the last game that Jefferson would be eligible to return in. Minnesota has a bye week after that, and the wide receiver’s 21-day window to return to game action would be closed by the time they take the field again on December 10th.

The Vikings are currently listed as 2.5-point underdogs for their prime-time road game this weekend.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz hlsfjrgjqmfwffontjf5
NFL

LATEST Vikings News: Justin Jefferson Is Running “Without Discomfort”

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
rsz usa today 189359060
NFL
Bills News: Joe Brady Is Buffalo’s New Offensive Coordinator
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The Buffalo Bills suffered one of the more shocking losses of the 2023 NFL season on Monday night. They were defeated by the once-hapless Denver Broncos on a last-second field…

rsz cj stroud 2
NFL
NFL Week 11 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h

28 teams are in action for NFL Week 11 and we have all the information you need including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture. NFL Schedule For Week…

rsz rrmqdfslcyhcyng6p8kf
NFL
What De’Von Achane’s Return From IR Means For The Miami Dolphins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 13 2023
Mac Jones Pats pic
NFL
Is it time for the Patriots to bench Mac Jones after blowing the game in Week 10 vs. the Colts?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 13 2023
rsz imenginepublicproddaynavigacloud
NFL
The New York Jets Will Have Scored 2 Touchdowns In The Span Of 41 Days
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 13 2023
Aaron Rodgers Jets no jersey pic
NFL
Jets Injury Report: Aaron Rodgers is eyeing a mid-December return for New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 13 2023
Arrow to top