Vikings News: Justin Jefferson Could Play As Early As This Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings have won four games in a row to salvage their season and are currently sitting in position to be a playoff team in the NFC. They’ve done it in the face of adversity, rebounding from a 1-4 start to win four in a row, and doing so mostly without their productive quarterback and all-world wide receiver.

Vikings: Justin Jefferson Could Return This Week, Listed As Questionable

Vikings are listing WR Justin Jefferson as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Saints. TE T.J. Hockenson also is listed as questionable. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2023

Justin Jefferson has missed all of the fun. He was injured in the last game that the Vikings lost, an October 8th game against the Chiefs, and was placed on the injured reserve. It was thought to be the death blow to a team that already looked like it was headed for a bottom-five finish, but Minnesota has continued to win with other players stepping up in his absence.

It didn’t appear that things could get any worse when quarterback Kirk Cousins was lost for the season due to a torn Achilles. The team had to scramble to trade for veteran depth at the position, and any small glimmer of hope that Vikings fans had was quickly extinguished.

But on Sundays, the team just continued to win. Their latest victory will be known as the “Josh Dobbs Game”, a game that the team had to have in order to keep their position in the NFC, and did so with a quarterback who didn’t know the plays or the names of his offensive linemen.

Will Jefferson’s Return Be Enough To Help A Playoff Push?

The Vikings will be looking to harness the recent magic for a playoff push down the stretch of the regular season, and help could be on the way.

According to reports out of Minnesota, the Vikings have upgraded Jefferson’s status to questionable for this Sunday’s game, meaning that his return could be on the horizon. It is a bit late in the week for the change in status to make it a true possibility that he plays in Week 10, but it is at least a good sign that things are trending in the right direction after questions about when he’d finally return.

No one has more at stake this weekend than the Vikings in terms of playoff percentage swings based on Sunday’s results. They will take on the New Orleans Saints, and are currently listed as 3-point home underdogs for the contest.