Justin Jefferson Does Not Care About Your Fantasy Football Team

Anthony R. Cardenas
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has missed the last 6 games for his team. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Chiefs and hasn’t played since, missing out on the entirety of his team’s impressive winning streak and the subsequent loss that they suffered at the hands of the Broncos on Sunday night.

Justin Jefferson Doesn't Care About Your Fantasy Team

His return has been imminent for the last couple of weeks as he has been removed from the injured reserved list. But he has yet to take the field after his practice window opened towards the beginning of November, which has been the cause for some concern among the fan base. And while Jefferson is likely itching to get back on the field with him teammates, he couldn’t care less about how his absence has affected your fantasy football team.

Justin Jefferson must be getting a lot of unhappy DMs these days. He took to Twitter/X on Tuesday morning to express some of the frustration that he is feeling when it comes to people complaining about the status of their fantasy team:

Jefferson has been one of the top fantasy options in every year of his career. After putting up 1400 yards in his rookie season, he has pretty much added 200 to that total in each subsequent season, and led the NFL in catches (128) and yards (1,809) last year. That made him one of the top fantasy options for the 2023 season, and he was widely considered to be the #1 option in league’s across America this year.

Vikings Could Wait Even Longer For His Return

But it doesn’t matter much to him. The delay in the return of Justin Jefferson has everything to do with the monitoring of his health, and he even said in the tweet that his health is more important than the status of your fantasy team. And he couldn’t be more correct.

There was hope that Jefferson would return last week against Denver, but he’ll get another shot at activation this week when Minnesota takes on Chicago. They could wait even longer, though, as they have a Week 12 bye followed by a contest against the Raiders on December 10th.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
