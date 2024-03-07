One recurring theme that happened in the 2023 NFL season was the need to have a competent backup QB. Several teams were hit with long-term injuries at QB. You could say 2023 was the year of the backup QB on some levels. Guys like Joshua Dobbs and Tommy DeVito made names for themselves as backups who got starting time.

The 2024 salary cap is up by about $30 million. Giving teams some extra money to invest in a capable backup QB for their roster. In 2023, the Buffalo Bills were lucky to have Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen start all 17 games. Buffalo wants to upgrade the roster in 2024 to ensure Allen has a solid backup behind him. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Mitchell Trubisky is making a return to Buffalo in 2024. Trubisky played one season with the Bills in 2021.

Mitchell Trubisky is making a return to the Buffalo Bills after two seasons in Pittsburgh

The #Bills have agreed to terms with QB Mitch Trubisky to return to Buffalo, sources say. @ByTimGraham reported they were in talks. Now a done deal. The #Steelers cut Trubisky early to give him a shot to find his next gig before free agency begins. He’s done just that. pic.twitter.com/Zzvgt7ltmw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2024



In the 2017 NFL Draft, Mitchell Trubisky was selected 2nd overall by the Chicago Bears. After four seasons, Chicago did not pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option. Luckily, he landed on his feet the next season and played for Buffalo. With the Bills, the former first-round pick got to sit behind Josh Allen for a year. While making zero starts in Buffalo, Trubisky did look better than he did with Chicago. That led to Pittsburgh signing him to a multi-year deal ahead of 2022.

The veteran QB was the Steelers’ starter to begin the 2022 season, but rookie Kenny Pickett eventually took over. He started five games for Pittsburgh that season and went 2-3. This past season, Trubisky was Pickett’s backup and only made two starts. His 2023 campaign was enough for the Steelers to cut him this offseason. However, the 29-year-old seems to have some supporters in Buffalo. He’ll backup Josh Allen in 2024.

Very busy day for the #Bills… – Released CB Tre’Davious White, S Jordan Poyer, C Mitch Morse, WR Deonte Harty, CB Siran Neal and RB Nyheim Hines. – Von Miller and Rasul Douglas agreed to adjust their contracts for cap relief. – Signed QB Mitchell Trubisky. – Re-signed S… pic.twitter.com/EZ7xdoQt4G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 7, 2024



Signing Mitchell Trubiksy was not the only move the Steelers made yesterday. Additionally, they released six key players to open up about $35 million in cap space for 2024. On top of that, they restructured the contract of veteran Von Miller. The Bills are opening up cap space for next week when the new league year begins. Is there a free agent Buffalo has been eyeing since their season ended? We’ll have to wait and see what happens.