Veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky will return to Buffalo for two season’s after being cut by Pittsburgh

Zach Wolpin
One recurring theme that happened in the 2023 NFL season was the need to have a competent backup QB. Several teams were hit with long-term injuries at QB. You could say 2023 was the year of the backup QB on some levels. Guys like Joshua Dobbs and Tommy DeVito made names for themselves as backups who got starting time. 

The 2024 salary cap is up by about $30 million. Giving teams some extra money to invest in a capable backup QB for their roster. In 2023, the Buffalo Bills were lucky to have Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen start all 17 games. Buffalo wants to upgrade the roster in 2024 to ensure Allen has a solid backup behind him. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Mitchell Trubisky is making a return to Buffalo in 2024. Trubisky played one season with the Bills in 2021.

Mitchell Trubisky is making a return to the Buffalo Bills after two seasons in Pittsburgh


In the 2017 NFL Draft, Mitchell Trubisky was selected 2nd overall by the Chicago Bears. After four seasons, Chicago did not pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option. Luckily, he landed on his feet the next season and played for Buffalo. With the Bills, the former first-round pick got to sit behind Josh Allen for a year. While making zero starts in Buffalo, Trubisky did look better than he did with Chicago. That led to Pittsburgh signing him to a multi-year deal ahead of 2022.

The veteran QB was the Steelers’ starter to begin the 2022 season, but rookie Kenny Pickett eventually took over. He started five games for Pittsburgh that season and went 2-3. This past season, Trubisky was Pickett’s backup and only made two starts. His 2023 campaign was enough for the Steelers to cut him this offseason. However, the 29-year-old seems to have some supporters in Buffalo. He’ll backup Josh Allen in 2024.


Signing Mitchell Trubiksy was not the only move the Steelers made yesterday. Additionally, they released six key players to open up about $35 million in cap space for 2024. On top of that, they restructured the contract of veteran Von Miller. The Bills are opening up cap space for next week when the new league year begins. Is there a free agent Buffalo has been eyeing since their season ended? We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
