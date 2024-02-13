NFL

The Steelers and Mitchell Trubisky have mutually agreed to part ways after two seasons

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mitchell Trubisky Steelers pic
Mitchell Trubisky Steelers pic

This past season, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished 7-10. That was good enough to make the postseason. However, they lost 31-17 on the road to Buffalo in the divisional round. Pittsburgh has important decisions to make this season regarding their QB room. Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Steelers have released veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky. 

He was with the Steelers for two seasons and mostly served as a backup QB. Just a season ago, the team signed Trubisky to a two-year extension. That extension did not start until the 2024 season. The former 2nd overall pick will be a free agent this offseason. There will surely be an opportunity for Trubisky to continue his career as a backup somewhere else.

The Steelers only have one active QB signed for 2024 after they mutually parted ways with Mitchell Trubisky


With Mitchell Trubisky gone, Kenny Pickett is now the only active QB on their roster signed for the 2024 season. That will change before next fall but will be a point of emphasis this offseason. His extension was not set to kick in until 2024. He’ll leave behind a cap hit of $4.6 million. The Steelers will save $3 million by letting go of the former first-round pick. Trubisky would have accounted for $7 million of their cap space in 2024 on the contract he was set to have. A win for the Steelers financially.

In two seasons with the Steelers, Trubisky played in 12 games and made seven starts. He started five games in 2022 and two in 2023 for Pittsburgh. While rookie QB Kenny Pickett was injured in 2022, Trubisky came in and held his own for the Steelers. The veteran QB was 2-3 that season in five starts. When Trubisky got the chance to start this season, he did not play well. Pittsburgh eventually went with third-string QB Mason Rudolph at the end of the 2023 season. Rudolph even started their playoff game vs. the Bills. That shows just how desperate the Steelers are to find their next franchise QB.


This offseason, the Steelers are going to address their need for a QB. Will the Steelers draft a new one or will they look to sign a veteran in free agency? There have been rumors of Ryan Tannehill potentially being a target for Pittsburgh this offseason. The Steelers have hired former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith to be their offensive coordinator. Kenny Pickett could be fighting for his job as the starting QB this offseason depending on what the Steelers do.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Mitchell Trubisky Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST The Steelers and Mitchell Trubisky have mutually agreed to part ways after two seasons

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 13 2024
08652316b2cef89ecc71e1e9c85f844a
NFL
Super Bowl LVIII smashes record to become most-watched TV program in US history
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 13 2024

Super Bowl LVIII became the most-watched TV program in US history with an incredible 123.4 million viewers tuning in to Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers. The NFL’s climax…

rsz skmkjvzyxe3cnnvhhynl
NFL
NFL: Who Were The 9 Players Drafted Ahead Of Patrick Mahomes?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 13 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have a whole lot of first-round firepower during the 2017 NFL Draft. They finished with a 12-4 record the season before behind Alex Smith as…

rsz 16812347400
NFL
NFL: Are The Pittsburgh Steelers Making Room For Justin Fields?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 13 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn20
NFL
49ers: Jauan Jennings’ Super Bowl Performance Should Help His Free Agent Status
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 12 2024
rsz jauan jennings 1
NFL
NFL: Who Would Have Been Named Super Bowl MVP If 49ers Had Won?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 12 2024
rsz patrick mahomes super bowl lviii 1
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Is Now 11-3 As An Underdog In His Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 12 2024
Arrow to top