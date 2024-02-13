This past season, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished 7-10. That was good enough to make the postseason. However, they lost 31-17 on the road to Buffalo in the divisional round. Pittsburgh has important decisions to make this season regarding their QB room. Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Steelers have released veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky.

He was with the Steelers for two seasons and mostly served as a backup QB. Just a season ago, the team signed Trubisky to a two-year extension. That extension did not start until the 2024 season. The former 2nd overall pick will be a free agent this offseason. There will surely be an opportunity for Trubisky to continue his career as a backup somewhere else.

The Steelers only have one active QB signed for 2024 after they mutually parted ways with Mitchell Trubisky

The #Steelers and QB Mitchell Trubisky have decided to mutually part ways, sources say. The sides spoke to assess the situation and Trubisky, 29, gets a fresh start just over a month ahead of the start of the league year and free agency. pic.twitter.com/FqEFhqcuei — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 12, 2024



With Mitchell Trubisky gone, Kenny Pickett is now the only active QB on their roster signed for the 2024 season. That will change before next fall but will be a point of emphasis this offseason. His extension was not set to kick in until 2024. He’ll leave behind a cap hit of $4.6 million. The Steelers will save $3 million by letting go of the former first-round pick. Trubisky would have accounted for $7 million of their cap space in 2024 on the contract he was set to have. A win for the Steelers financially.

In two seasons with the Steelers, Trubisky played in 12 games and made seven starts. He started five games in 2022 and two in 2023 for Pittsburgh. While rookie QB Kenny Pickett was injured in 2022, Trubisky came in and held his own for the Steelers. The veteran QB was 2-3 that season in five starts. When Trubisky got the chance to start this season, he did not play well. Pittsburgh eventually went with third-string QB Mason Rudolph at the end of the 2023 season. Rudolph even started their playoff game vs. the Bills. That shows just how desperate the Steelers are to find their next franchise QB.

The Steelers and QB Mitchell Trubisky have decided to mutually part ways, per @MikeGarafolo. pic.twitter.com/Dp6zrjD5lG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 12, 2024



This offseason, the Steelers are going to address their need for a QB. Will the Steelers draft a new one or will they look to sign a veteran in free agency? There have been rumors of Ryan Tannehill potentially being a target for Pittsburgh this offseason. The Steelers have hired former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith to be their offensive coordinator. Kenny Pickett could be fighting for his job as the starting QB this offseason depending on what the Steelers do.