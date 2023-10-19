Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 is finally upon us. The pair of UFC superstars will face-off in the octagon this weekend for the UFC Lightweight Title at UFC 294. But just how much is the winner expected to make from the fight?

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 UFC 294 Purses

A compelling UFC card goes down on Saturday night as Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski clash for the second time at UFC 294 for the UFC Lightweight Title. UFC fans are in for a treat as Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 headlined this huge UFC 294 pay-per-view show from the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Both men are expected to make huge sums of money for the bout, with a career-high payday expected for the challenger. For Islam Makhachev, he is set to earn a guaranteed $1 million base salary for this fight alone. That is just his guaranteed purse, with a potential of another $1m+ in bonuses depending on the PPV buys, gate and whether he wins the fight (source: thesportsdaily.com).

For Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski, he too is expected to earn upward of $1 million for this fight against the UFC 155-pound king. This is the fifth biggest purse of his career and it could of course increase too if he is successful. If Volkanovski wins the fight, adding his share of the PPV to his purse, the Aussie could make somewhere in the region of an additional $1m.

Both men are set to earn a fortune, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive the exact same base purse, before PPV buys, gate revenue and a potential winning bonus is added to their purse. Both men are guaranteed a minimum of $1,011,000 regardless of how the fight plays out on Saturday (source: thesportsdaily.com).

As both men are UFC champions at featherweight and lightweight respectively, they are both set to earn the same base salary. This is only fair, given that both men are the best in their respective divisions as of today. Of course, if Alexander Volkanovski defeats Islam Makhachev to become a simultaneous two-division champ, he will earn a bigger purse.

But in terms of base pay and purses before the added extras, both Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski are set to earn identical money.

How Much Will The Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 Winner Make?

The winner of the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 fight is set to earn an extremely lucrative purse. As we have previously alluded to, the winner of this fight with receive an additional bonus on top of what they’ve already earned from their fight purse, sponsors and pay-per-view share.

So, after the final bell sounds and the pair are eagerly await the result of the fight, unless of course either man wins the fight via knockout/submission, there is an additional $100,000 on the line for the winner. Yes, that’s right. The winner of Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 will get an extra $100,000 on top of their fight purse should they get their hand raised.

Talk about an added incentive to win a fight!

In the lead up to the fight at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev is the -250 betting favorite to defend his UFC Lightweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Alexander Volkanovski, goes into this rematch as the +200 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-division simultaneous UFC champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 294! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 – UFC 294 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s)

Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 19, 2023

Saturday, October 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:00PM EST

Approx. 5:00PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title

UFC Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -250 | Volkanovski +200

