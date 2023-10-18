Islam Makhachev defends his Lightweight Title against last-minute replacement, Alexander Volkanovksi in Abu Dhabi this weekend. UFC fans in the US can watch this highly anticipated UFC Title fight via ESPN+ – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this epic rematch?

How Much Will The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Pay-Per-View Cost?

The Lightweight Title will be on the line this weekend, as Alexander Volkanovski steps in for the injured Charles Oliveira to face Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi.

In the previous bout between the two, the Russian fighter came out on top winning through a controversial decision and now Volkanovski has the chance to redeem his only defeat in the UFC.

Charles Oliveira was scheduled to challenge for the gold, however, after suffering a serious injury the Brazilian had to pull out just two weeks before the bout.

The undercard is also something UFC fans from the United States enjoy exclusively on UFC streaming site ESPN+. With Kamaru Usman facing the rising star, Khamzat Chimaev, as the Nigerian looks to take a step towards retaining the Welterweight title.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski Odds

Makhachev: -300

Volkanovski: +255

To enjoy the UFC 294 card, including the Makhachev vs Volkanovski main event, fight enthusiasts must pay the $79.99 PPV price as normal, as that is the going price for UFC. If you are an existing ESPN+ subscriber, then you will just need to confirm the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

However, if you are a new ESPN subscriber, then you can pay a bundle price of $124.98 for the UFC 294 pay-per-view – which will also give an annual subscription to ESPN+

This bout has excited fight fans across the world, as many wonder if Volkanovski can pulll of the unthinkable with just two weeks notice.

Pay-Per-View Price: $79.99 (Current ESPN+ Members)

Makachev vs Volkanovski UFC 294 Fight Info

🥊 Main event: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Makhachev vs Volkanovski 📊 Records: Makhachev (24-1-0)| Volkanovski (26-2-0)

Makhachev (24-1-0)| Volkanovski (26-2-0) 📅 Date: Saturday October 21st

Saturday October 21st 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10am EST

Approx. 10am EST 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title

UFC Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena| Abu Dhabi

Etihad Arena| Abu Dhabi 🎲 Fight Odds: Makachev -300| Volkanovski +255

