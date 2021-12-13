UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester United, Liverpool handed tough outings in last-16

The UEFA Champions League draw for the knockout stages of the competition was concluded earlier today and the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid have been handed tricky outings.

SEEDED TEAMS

Ajax

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Liverpool

Lille

Manchester City

Manchester United

Real Madrid

UNSEEDED TEAMS

Atletico Madrid

Benfica

Chelsea

Inter

PSG

Red Bull Salzburg

Sporting Lisbon

Villarreal

Manchester United were initially handed a knockout round fixture against Paris Saint Germain which would have seen Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face each other once again.

However, the draw had to be cancelled because of a mistake involving the Red Devils and Atletico Madrid during the drawing process.

🚨| Three mistakes were made during the #UCL draw:



👉 MU’s ball shot against Villarreal (clubs in the same group).



👉 The Liverpool ball included in the pot of Atlético (clubs in the same group).



👉 The ball of MU absent from the pot of Atlético.@Bruno_Constant #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 13, 2021

Madrid were handed a game against Benfica but the Spanish giants will now take on Paris Saint Germain after the latest draw.

Liverpool’s opponents have been switched from RB Salzburg to Inter Milan.

Juventus will take on Spanish outfit Villarreal and Manchester City will be up against Sporting Lisbon.

Benfica and Ajax will face each other in the next round of the competition and German champions Bayern Munich take on RB Salzburg.

Chelsea were drawn against Lille in the initial draw and the Blues will retain the same fixture.

While the likes of Benfica, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Chelsea will be delighted with their fixtures in the next round of the competition, The likes of Inter Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Liverpool will be thoroughly disappointed.

They would have fancied themselves against the easier opponents from the initial draw.

It will be interesting to see which of these teams manage to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition now.

UEFA Champions League last-16 draw: Dates and Fixtures

The first legs take place on 15/16/22/23 February, with the second legs three weeks later on 8/9/15/16 March.

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich Sporting CP vs Manchester City Benfica vs Ajax Chelsea vs Lille Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Villarreal vs Juventus Inter vs Liverpool PSG vs Real Madrid