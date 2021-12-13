UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester United, Liverpool handed tough outings in last-16

The UEFA Champions League draw for the knockout stages of the competition was concluded earlier today and the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid have been handed tricky outings.
SEEDED TEAMS
- Ajax
- Bayern Munich
- Juventus
- Liverpool
- Lille
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Real Madrid
UNSEEDED TEAMS
- Atletico Madrid
- Benfica
- Chelsea
- Inter
- PSG
- Red Bull Salzburg
- Sporting Lisbon
- Villarreal
🚨| Three mistakes were made during the #UCL draw:— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 13, 2021
👉 MU’s ball shot against Villarreal (clubs in the same group).
👉 The Liverpool ball included in the pot of Atlético (clubs in the same group).
👉 The ball of MU absent from the pot of Atlético.@Bruno_Constant #rmalive
UEFA Champions League last-16 draw: Dates and Fixtures
RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich
Sporting CP vs Manchester City
Benfica vs Ajax
Chelsea vs Lille
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Villarreal vs Juventus
Inter vs Liverpool
PSG vs Real Madrid
