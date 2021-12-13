Countries

UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester United, Liverpool handed tough outings in last-16

2 weeks ago

The UEFA Champions League draw for the knockout stages of the competition was concluded earlier today and the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid have been handed tricky outings.

SEEDED TEAMS

  • Ajax
  • Bayern Munich
  • Juventus
  • Liverpool
  • Lille
  • Manchester City
  • Manchester United
  • Real Madrid

UNSEEDED TEAMS

  • Atletico Madrid
  • Benfica
  • Chelsea
  • Inter
  • PSG
  • Red Bull Salzburg
  • Sporting Lisbon
  • Villarreal
Manchester United were initially handed a knockout round fixture against Paris Saint Germain which would have seen Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face each other once again.
 
However, the draw had to be cancelled because of a mistake involving the Red Devils and Atletico Madrid during the drawing process.
 

Madrid were handed a game against Benfica but the Spanish giants will now take on Paris Saint Germain after the latest draw.
 
Liverpool’s opponents have been switched from RB Salzburg to Inter Milan.
 
Juventus will take on Spanish outfit Villarreal and Manchester City will be up against Sporting Lisbon.
 
Benfica and Ajax will face each other in the next round of the competition and German champions Bayern Munich take on RB Salzburg.
 
Chelsea were drawn against Lille in the initial draw and the Blues will retain the same fixture.
 
While the likes of Benfica, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Chelsea will be delighted with their fixtures in the next round of the competition, The likes of Inter Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Liverpool will be thoroughly disappointed.
 
They would have fancied themselves against the easier opponents from the initial draw.
 
It will be interesting to see which of these teams manage to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition now.

UEFA Champions League last-16 draw: Dates and Fixtures

 
The first legs take place on 15/16/22/23 February, with the second legs three weeks later on 8/9/15/16 March.
 

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting CP vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Ajax

Chelsea vs Lille

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Villarreal vs Juventus

Inter vs Liverpool

PSG vs Real Madrid

 
 

