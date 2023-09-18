College Football

Travis Hunter Injury Update: How will Colorado fare in their next three contests without Hunter's two-way abilities?

Zach Wolpin
Heading into Week 3 of the college football season, Colorado State vs. Colorado had an immense amount of hype. Both teams were chirping at each other over social media well before the game was even played. Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been one of the best stories so far this season. 

They have an elite CB/WR named Travis Hunter who followed Coach Prime from Jackson State to Colorado. In the first quarter of Saturday’s game, Hunter took a late hit from a Colorado State safety and had to be taken to the hospital for a lacerated liver. That hit added fuel to the fire for Colorado and they won the game in 2OT. With two of their next three games vs. Top 10 opponents, how will Colorado fare without Travis Hunter?

Colorado won’t have Travis Hunter for their next three games


Travis Hunter has been one of the most intriguing players in the 2023 college football season. He played two seasons at Jackson State with Coach Prime and excelled there. When he followed his coach to Colorado, Hunter continued to be a star. In their first game against TCU, he had 11 catches for 119 receiving yards. Additionally, he had a massive interception in the red zone for Colorado.

In their second game vs. Nebraska, he had three catches for 73 yards along with four tackles and a win. Before taking a late hit on Saturday, Hunter had two catches for 21 yards and two tackles prior to being injured. For Colorado, losing Travis Hunter is two players being injured. His production on offense and defense cannot be replicated by anyone on their roster.


While Deion Sanders has his team at 3-0, their next two games are going to be extremely tough. In Week 4, the Buffaloes are on the road to face #10 Oregon at home. The Ducks are also 3-0 heading into that contest. If they can somehow escape that game with a win, their next opponent is even tougher.

Colorado hosts #5 USC in Week 5 at home. They will be facing the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams. Without Travis Hunter, those are two games that are going to show just how good Colorado is.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
