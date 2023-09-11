College Football

Shedeur Sanders Is On Pace To Shatter Colorado Passing Records

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Colorado Buffaloes have lived up to the hype, and then some, so far this during the 2023 college football season. They have been the talk of the sports world over the last couple of weeks as they have won their first two games of the year, coming on the heels of arguably their worst season in the last 25+ years.

Shedeur Sanders Is Tearing Apart Colorado Record Book

Deion Sanders is of course the driving force. His presence has changed the culture of the program “overnight”, as he has brought a new mentality and demeanor to a team that desperately needed it. And while they are still long shots to even sniff the college football playoffs, they have at least added themselves to the conversation in the early going.

But it isn’t just the coach. His son, Shedeur Sanders, has put up numbers in the first two games that put him on pace to have the best single season statistical performance in Colorado history.

He already has the best single-game performance for the school. His 510 yards against TCU in Week 1 was the most by any Buffaloes pass thrower, and it vaulted him into early Heisman conversations. He followed that up with 393 passing yards and 3 total touchdowns in a win against Nebraska in Week 2.

10 TDs And Nearly 1,000 Yards Through First Two Games

Over the first two contests, Sanders has completed 69 of his 89 passes for 903 yards, and has thrown 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The totals put him on pace for 5,418 yards for the season, which would be nearly twice the amount of the next highest yardage total in team history. Back in 2014, Sefo Liufau set the program record with 3,200 yards, which Sanders now needs just 2,100 yards to break.

Sanders’ 10 touchdowns in the first two games also puts him on pace to break the touchdown mark, as well. Liufau’s 2014 season also saw him break the scoring mark, when he tossed 28 touchdowns. Sanders needs 18 more to tie, and is on pace to break the record by 8.

The Buffaloes are massive favorites for this week’s game against Colorado State, and should see themselves advance to a perfect 3-0. Things will get tougher in the following weeks, as they’ll go up against ranked programs Oregon and USC to close out September.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
