Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to book their place in the finals of the League Cup with a convincing win over Chelsea in the second leg of the semi-finals later tonight.

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream

If you’re looking to watch the League Cup clash between Tottenham vs Chelsea, then bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and follow their Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch any live event on bet365.

You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 on Tottenham vs Chelsea and get £50 in Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Preview

Tottenham were beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge and they will be looking to avenge that defeat here. Chelsea will be confident of repeating their performance at Stamford Bridge once again and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can secure their place in the finals with another positive result. Chelsea are undoubtedly the better team on paper and they will be expected to grind out a positive result here. However, Tottenham have improved since the arrival of Antonio Conte and the Italian will want to give his former side a run for their money. Spurs have a disappointing head to head record against the Blues in recent seasons and they are winless in their last six meetings against their London rivals. It remains to be seen whether they can step up and deliver a match-winning performance here.

When does Tottenham vs Chelsea kick-off?

The League Cup clash between Tottenham vs Chelsea kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 12th of January, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Join bet365 and follow Tottenham vs Chelsea

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Team News

Tottenham team news

Tottenham will be without Cristian Romero, Son Heung-Min and EriC Dier due to injuries.

Tottenham predicted line-up vs Chelsea: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Winks, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will be without the services of Trevor Chalobah, Reece James, Ben Chilwell due to injuries. Edouard Mendy is away on AFCON duty.

Chelsea predicted line-up vs Tottenham: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; Ziyech, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku

Join bet365 and follow Tottenham vs Chelsea