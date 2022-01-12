Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to book their place in the finals of the League Cup with a convincing win over Chelsea in the second leg of the semi-finals later tonight.
Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream
Tottenham vs Chelsea Preview
When does Tottenham vs Chelsea kick-off?
The League Cup clash between Tottenham vs Chelsea kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 12th of January, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham vs Chelsea Team News
Tottenham team news
Tottenham predicted line-up vs Chelsea: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Winks, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane
Chelsea team news
Chelsea predicted line-up vs Tottenham: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; Ziyech, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku
