NFL

Travis and Jason Kelce Discuss Parents’ Super Bowl Experience

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelces Family Guide NFL Stars Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl 7
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelces Family Guide NFL Stars Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl 7

Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have opened up on their Super Bowl 57 experiences with parents Donna and Ed.

Kelce brothers share emotional Super Bowl experience

In the latest edition of the New Heights Show, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and center for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce discussed what it was like to play against a brother in a Super Bowl.

The pair also touched own the experience for their parents, mother Donna and father Ed, who were seen throughout the week wearing half-and-half Chiefs-Eagles jerseys.

An emotional Jason described the moments after the final play as Kansas City became Super Bowl champions for a second time in four years.

“The moment I saw mom is when I got emotional. It was so awesome – she was on top of the world for a week.”

Travis echoed his brother’s words and said: “She was the heavyweight champ, man. She was on top of it and she shined the whole time. That was the coolest part.

“Mom, you actually killed it. Dad, you’ve been killing it.”

Despite ending up on the losing team, Jason admitted he cried tears of joy after the game in a proud moment for the Kelce family.

“Ironically, you lose the Super Bowl and you’re crying after the game and they’re not tears of sadness. They’re tears of joy.”

Cameras caught the moment that the brothers embraced after the Super Bowl, in an emotional but light hearted exchange at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Jason Kelce won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018 and has a higher net worth than Travis despite the Chiefs star taking home nearly $100 million more in career earnings.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelces Family Guide NFL Stars Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl 7
NFL

LATEST Travis and Jason Kelce Discuss Parents’ Super Bowl Experience

Author image Joe Lyons  •  21min
derek carr
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Have Released Quarterback Derek Carr
Author image Owen Jones  •  18h

The Las Vegas Raiders have informed quarterback Derek Carr that he will be released today according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Raiders officially informed QB Derek Carr that he has been…

Gannon
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Hire Jonathan Gannon As Head Coach
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h

The Arizona Cardinals have hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach.   Cardinals are finalizing a deal with former Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to become…

Monken
NFL
Baltimore Ravens Hire University Of Georgia OC Todd Monken
Author image Owen Jones  •  22h
Steichen
NFL
Indianapolis Colts Hire Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen
Author image Owen Jones  •  23h
stetson bennett 2
NFL
Which Round Will Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett Be Drafted In 2023 NFL Draft?
Author image David Evans  •  19h
Derek Carr Next Team Odds
NFL
Derek Carr Next Team Odds As Official Release Expected Imminently
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 14 2023
Arrow to top