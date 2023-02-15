Travis and Jason Kelce Discuss Parents’ Super Bowl Experience

Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have opened up on their Super Bowl 57 experiences with parents Donna and Ed.

Kelce brothers share emotional Super Bowl experience

In the latest edition of the New Heights Show, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and center for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce discussed what it was like to play against a brother in a Super Bowl.

The pair also touched own the experience for their parents, mother Donna and father Ed, who were seen throughout the week wearing half-and-half Chiefs-Eagles jerseys.

An emotional Jason described the moments after the final play as Kansas City became Super Bowl champions for a second time in four years.

“The moment I saw mom is when I got emotional. It was so awesome – she was on top of the world for a week.”

Travis echoed his brother’s words and said: “She was the heavyweight champ, man. She was on top of it and she shined the whole time. That was the coolest part.

“Mom, you actually killed it. Dad, you’ve been killing it.”

Despite ending up on the losing team, Jason admitted he cried tears of joy after the game in a proud moment for the Kelce family.

“Ironically, you lose the Super Bowl and you’re crying after the game and they’re not tears of sadness. They’re tears of joy.”

"You're crying after the game, and they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy"@JasonKelce and @tkelce shared why #SBLVII was more than just a game New Episode premieres NOW: https://t.co/spHAY6SgiA pic.twitter.com/xtjjQV4Wk2 — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 15, 2023

Cameras caught the moment that the brothers embraced after the Super Bowl, in an emotional but light hearted exchange at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Jason Kelce won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018 and has a higher net worth than Travis despite the Chiefs star taking home nearly $100 million more in career earnings.

