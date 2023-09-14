Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos Identify Serie A Star As Kylian Mbappe’s Replacement

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid will reportedly try to sign Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe does not join the club next summer.

Victor Osimhen Emerges As Real Madrid Target

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Real Madrid are a big fan of the Nigerian’s unmatched goalscoring ability. They reportedly consider his eye for goal fundamental to their project and would go after him if Mbappe does not join in the summer of 2024. Osimhen was discussing an extension with Napoli in the summer but an agreement is yet to be reached.

Los Merengues lost their primary goalscorer Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad in July. They promptly signed Joselu on loan from Espanyol but were expected to add more firepower to their ranks before the transfer window closed on September 1. The Whites ultimately refrained from doing so but are yet to feel the consequences, with attack-minded midfielder Jude Bellingham emerging as an unlikely source for goals.

Kylian Mbappe Is Negotiating New Deal With PSG

Although things are going swimmingly for the La Liga leaders at the moment, they will need to sign a striker sooner rather than later. And unsurprisingly, PSG‘s Mbappe remains their first choice.

Earlier this summer, the Frenchman declared that he would not sign an extension with the Parisians and leave the club for free next summer. PSG, angered by Mbappe’s stance, initially froze him out. It was then believed that Mbappe would join Madrid in the 2023-24 summer transfer window itself.

However, after multiple rounds of talks, the two parties found a middle ground, which paved the way for Mbappe’s return to PSG’s first team. Now, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe and PSG have even started negotiating a new deal, which seemed impossible in July. Romano said (via Football Espana):

He’s finally in conversations with the club, something that in June and July didn’t happen. Mbappe’s camp is speaking to PSG about future and an extension is being discussed, nothing completed yet.

Also terms of a potential extension are going to be crucial, like an exit clause for 2024.

If Mbappe renews his contract with PSG, it could end his chances of joining Madrid in the future. He pulled off something similar in May 2021, signing a new deal with PSG instead of joining his admittedly dream club, Real Madrid.

Author image
