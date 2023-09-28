NFL

Travis Kelce Girlfriend List: Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend’s Dating History

David Evans
Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, has been causing quite a stir lately, not just for his outstanding football talents, but also for his burgeoning romance with the music sensation, Taylor Swift. After Swift was spotted at Arrowhead, cheering on Kelce, seemingly confirming the relationship, some of her fans are wondering about Kelce’s dating history. So let’s take a look at a list of Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriends.

Before diving into NFL star Travis Kelce’s most recent romance, we glance back at his earlier relationships, marked by reality shows, social media exchanges, and public appearances.

From relationships made public through a reality show to intriguing interactions, each one adds a layer to understanding his current link-up with Swift.

So, with the backdrop of crowded stadiums and flashing camera lights, let’s delve into Travis Kelce’s romantic journey, starting with Maya Benberry.

• Maya Benberry (2016)

maya benberry travis kelce

Travis Kelce’s romantic entanglements first gained public attention when he chose Maya Benberry in his 2016 reality show, “Catching Kelce.”

This love journey, however, reached a conclusion few months post-show, attributed to a tweet by Maya hinting at Kelce’s infidelity.

Now, Benberry delves into the worlds of beauty blogging and life coaching, and also offered a slice of wisdom to Taylor Swift about being discerning in relationships.

• Kayla Nicole (2017-2022)

kayla nicole travis kelce

Following his brief stint with Benberry, Travis found companionship with Kayla Nicole, a fashion aficionado and sports journalist.

Spanning five years, their relationship faced upheavals, including a brief breakup amid rumors of Travis’s unfaithfulness, which he ardently denied.

Their ultimate parting in May 2022 left fans pondering the reasons, but both seem to be progressing in their respective careers.

• Zuri Hall (2022)

zuri hall

Kelce’s love life sparked rumors again in 2022 when seen with Zuri Hall, an Access Hollywood correspondent.

While their relationship status remained unconfirmed, the brief interaction highlighted by social media followings and unfollowings left fans intrigued.

Zuri continues to mark her presence in the entertainment industry, hosting for renowned platforms like MTV and E!.

• Taylor Swift (2023)

It was at a Taylor Swift concert in Arrowhead where Kelce first unsuccessfully tried to get his number to her on a wristband.

Now, the relationship has come full circle as the couple caused a stir when Swift was seen at a Kansas City Chiefs game cheering on a Kelce touchdown in September, 2023.

Kelce appeared to confirm the relationship in his podcast, New Heights. 

Travis said that while the relationship was not a secret, it would be private, and in the process seemed to endear himself to Swift fans worldwide.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

