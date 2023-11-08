Soccer

“They were inferior in each round” – Barcelona Icon Gerard Pique Claims Real Madrid’s Last Champions League Win ‘Won’t Be Remembered’

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Pique In Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid
Pique In Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid

Former Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique has sparked controversy with his assessment of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League performances, saying Los Blancos’ latest triumph will not be remembered.

Pique Suggests Barcelona’s UCL Triumphs Have Been More Impressive Than Real Madrid’s

Pique, who has historically been one of Madrid’s harshest critics, recently talked about Barcelona and Real Madrid’s achievements in the Champions League. According to the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner, Barcelona played a superior brand of soccer. Hence, each of their triumphs in Europe supposedly lingered for a long time in fans’ minds.

Turning his attention to Real Madrid’s record 14 Champion League trophies, Pique suggested the Whites played only to win, not to impress. As a result, their Champions League exploits were easily forgotten.

In an interview with Spanish outlet RAC1, Pique said (via Football-Espana):

I always say it though, our way of doing things and the demands we place on ourselves, when we win, we are remembered forever, when they win, it is just another one.”

The former Manchester United player also talked about Madrid’s 14th Champions League win, which came in the 2021-22 season. Pique thought they were inferior in each of the rounds and said fans would not remember it for long.

Pique added:

The last one, which was a miracle because they were inferior in each round, and it won’t be remembered.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s side pulled off one astonishing comeback after another as they conquered Europe for a whopping fourth time in six years. They came from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, and Manchester City en route to the final against Liverpool, which they won 1-0.

Pique Fears Girona Are Turning Into Leicester While Downplaying Real Madrid’s La Liga Chances

The ex-Barca skipper also talked about the La Liga race, where Girona have emerged as unlikely leaders. He praised the Catalan team for the way they have played so far, fearing they could repeat Leicester City’s feat in the 2015-16 season.

Pique added:

It’s scary. They’re beginning to look like Leicester. It’s a unique project and it’s incredible how they play, how they combine.”

He, however, did not pay Real Madrid much attention, saying they did not inspire with their soccer.

Madrid at the moment are more of the same, they don’t inspire much but they get results and in February they will be alive in all competitions and in the Champions League we will see.”

Barcelona, meanwhile, are in third place in La Liga standings, trailing leaders Girona by four and second-placed Real Madrid by two points.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG Keeper Donnarumma
Soccer

LATEST “It was a bit too much” – PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Criticizes AC Milan Fans For Giving Gianluigi Donnarumma A Hard Time In Champions League Clash

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  31min
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer Rumor: Red Devils Could Sell Superstar To A Saudi Pro League Club In January
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Manchester United could reportedly sell first-choice center-back Raphael Varane to a Saudi Pro League club when the winter transfer window opens in January. PIF Group Of Saudi Clubs Interest In…

Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Blues’ Alleged Interest In Serie A Striker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on reports linking Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic with a move to Chelsea, hinting there could be an interesting development in January….

Real Madrid Star Eduardo Camavinga
Soccer
Eduardo Camavinga Signs New Real Madrid Contract, Joins Vinicius Jr. & Rodrygo In €1 Billion Club
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: FC Copenhagen Vs. Manchester United – Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Barcelona Lost To Shakhtar
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Hapless Barcelona Suffer Shock 1-0 Defeat, Xavi Says Team “Deserved To Lose” Against Spirited Shakhtar
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Celebrating
Soccer
10 Most Dominant Premier League Teams In 2023-24: Manchester City Narrowly Claim Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Arrow to top