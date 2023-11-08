Former Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique has sparked controversy with his assessment of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League performances, saying Los Blancos’ latest triumph will not be remembered.

Pique Suggests Barcelona’s UCL Triumphs Have Been More Impressive Than Real Madrid’s

Pique, who has historically been one of Madrid’s harshest critics, recently talked about Barcelona and Real Madrid’s achievements in the Champions League. According to the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner, Barcelona played a superior brand of soccer. Hence, each of their triumphs in Europe supposedly lingered for a long time in fans’ minds.

Turning his attention to Real Madrid’s record 14 Champion League trophies, Pique suggested the Whites played only to win, not to impress. As a result, their Champions League exploits were easily forgotten.

In an interview with Spanish outlet RAC1, Pique said (via Football-Espana):

“I always say it though, our way of doing things and the demands we place on ourselves, when we win, we are remembered forever, when they win, it is just another one.”

The former Manchester United player also talked about Madrid’s 14th Champions League win, which came in the 2021-22 season. Pique thought they were inferior in each of the rounds and said fans would not remember it for long.

Pique added:

“The last one, which was a miracle because they were inferior in each round, and it won’t be remembered.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s side pulled off one astonishing comeback after another as they conquered Europe for a whopping fourth time in six years. They came from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, and Manchester City en route to the final against Liverpool, which they won 1-0.

Pique Fears Girona Are Turning Into Leicester While Downplaying Real Madrid’s La Liga Chances

The ex-Barca skipper also talked about the La Liga race, where Girona have emerged as unlikely leaders. He praised the Catalan team for the way they have played so far, fearing they could repeat Leicester City’s feat in the 2015-16 season.

Pique added:

“It’s scary. They’re beginning to look like Leicester. It’s a unique project and it’s incredible how they play, how they combine.”

He, however, did not pay Real Madrid much attention, saying they did not inspire with their soccer.

“Madrid at the moment are more of the same, they don’t inspire much but they get results and in February they will be alive in all competitions and in the Champions League we will see.”

Barcelona, meanwhile, are in third place in La Liga standings, trailing leaders Girona by four and second-placed Real Madrid by two points.