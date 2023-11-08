Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) talisman Kylian Mbappe has criticized AC Milan Fans over their treatment of former Milanista Gianluigi Donnarumma during the two team’s UEFA Champions League meeting. Mbappe felt the goalkeeper received too hostile a reception at San Siro.

Mbappe Criticizes AC Milan’s Treatment Of PSG Ace Donnarumma

PSG goalkeeper Donarumma fought on two fronts as his team traveled to San Siro for their Champions League Matchday 4 clash with hosts AC Milan on Tuesday night (November 7). He was responsible for handling the likes of Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao while dealing with the abuses his boyhood club’s fans hurled at him. Ultimately, the Italian goalkeeper failed to come out on top, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at his old stomping ground.

Donnarumma joined PSG in 2021, after running down his contract at AC Milan. His switch to Paris bred controversy after reports claimed that he agreed to a $12 million per year contract at the Parc des Princes.

On Tuesday night, AC Milan Ultras unloaded their anger upon the keeper, directing abuses at him from start to finish. They even threw fake notes with Donnarumma’s face on them, anointing him “Dollar-umma.”

'Dollarumma' Milan fans welcome Gianluigi Donnarumma back to the San Siro 💸 pic.twitter.com/UrEynLqGu5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 7, 2023

Mbappe, who cut a frustrating figure in the defeat in Milan, thought the disrespect was excessive. The attacker told TeleLombardia in the mixed zone (via GOAL):

“There was a lot of noise and they gave Gigio quite a difficult reception. I think it was a bit too much, but there you go, that’s football nowadays.

“The fans do what they want, we can’t know what they feel inside. We protected Gigio as much as we could, and we feel sorry for him this evening.”

Champions League Group F Now Wide Open After Milan’s Win Over PSG

PSG drew first blood when Milan Skriniar put the visitors in front after just nine minutes of play. The goal, however, did not discourage the hosts. Instead, it churned them on, allowing them to find a higher gear. Rafael Leao equalized for Milan three minutes after Skriniar’s strike while Olivier Giroud landed the knockout punch in the 50th minute.

Following Milan’s win over PSG, the Champions League Group F has been blown wide open, with all four teams having a chance to progress to the Round Of 16. With two games left to play, Borussia Dortmund sit at the top with 7 points, PSG are in second with 6, AC Milan are third with 5 points, and Newcastle United are in fourth spot with 4 points.

A win for PSG in their next Champions League game (against Newcastle) will practically guarantee their place in the knockouts.