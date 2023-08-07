Soccer

“They have obviously paid way too much” – Roy Keane Claims Arsenal Have Overspent On 24-Year-Old Star


Arsenal Star Declan Rice In Action
Manchester United legend Roy Keane has claimed that Arsenal have paid too much to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United, stating the Englishman is not worth his record price tag.

According to reports, Arsenal paid a club record £105 million ($133.70 million) to secure Rice’s services from the Hammers in July. Keane, who served as Martin O’Neill’s assistant when Rice briefly represented the Republic of Ireland’s senior team (3 caps), has no qualms about the 24-year-old’s quality but does not think he deserves his astronomical price tag.

Speaking on ITV1 ahead of Arsenal’s FA Community Shield shootout win over Manchester City on Sunday (August 6), Keane remarked (via Planet Sport):

“He [Rice] is obviously going to be surrounded by better players, different demands.

“If he is going to play a little higher up the pitch, I think he definitely has that quality in terms of adding more goals. He’s obviously got that physical strength, he can get in the box.”

Arsenal star Rice not over £100 million, claims Keane

The former Manchester United skipper added:

“They have obviously paid way too much for him. He’s certainly not worth over £100 million ($127.34 million), Declan Rice, but a really good player.

“We’ll find out over the next year or two how good Declan is. He turns up every week, he is a big strong boy – again, you talk about that physicality, they lacked that in the last month or two (of last season). Has he got that really top quality in terms of seeing a pass and getting nine, 10 goals? We’ll soon find out.”

Rice had an unremarkable outing against Manchester City

Arsenal’s most expensive signing had an opportunity to put on a show in the FA Community Shield clash against Manchester City at Wembley, but his performance was far from noteworthy. Apart from completing quite a few passes (33/38) and making three recoveries, Rice had nothing to show for his 81-minute shift. He lost both his tackles, played only two passes into the final third, and attempted one shot, which flew off target.

He will hope to produce a more impactful display when he makes his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 12).




