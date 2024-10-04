The Washington Commanders are trying to start a season 4-1 for the first time since 2008

In Week 3, the Commanders lost a tough game 37-20 on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, the team has rattled off three straight wins and are 3-1. Washington’s offense has a brand new identity in 2024 with Jayden Daniels as their QB.

He’s completely changed the outlook for the Commanders who have not finished with a winning record since 2016. The numbers that Daniels is putting up to start the season are dominant. Through four games, he’s led the Commanders to more scoring drives (23) than he has total incompletions (19). With a win vs. the Browns on Sunday, the Commanders would start a season 4-1 for the first time since 2008. The Browns are 1-3 this season and have lost two straight.

Can Washington beat the Browns on Sunday and start the 2024 season 4-1?

The #Commanders have put together more scoring drives (23) in four games than Jayden Daniels has incompletions (19). That’s one of the most mind-blowing stats I’ve come across in quite some time. Wowza. (via @Wash_PR) pic.twitter.com/ui8j59v8oE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2024



Since Kirk Cousins left the Commanders after the 2017 season, the team has been struggling to find their franchise QB. Over the last six seasons, the team has used several QBs including Alex Smith, Case Keenum, Taylor Heinicke, and Sam Howell. None were able to leave a lasting impression on the Commanders. After a 4-13 finish in 2023, the Commanders had the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. After the Bears took Caleb Williams, Washington used their pick to take former LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

The rookie QB is off to a sensational start to his 2024 campaign. He has an outstanding (82.1) completion percentage that currently leads the NFL. Daniels has thrown for 897 yards, three touchdowns, and just one interception. As a dual-threat QB, Daniels has added 46 carries for 218 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Washington’s (30.3) points per game is the third-best in the NFL this season only behind the Bills and Saints. That’s thanks to Jayden Daniels playing at an extremely high level four games into his professional career. The Commanders are at home this Sunday to face the 1-3 Cleveland Browns. With a win, the team would start 4-1 for the first time since 2008.