The Washington Commanders are trying to start a season 4-1 for the first time since 2008

Zach Wolpin
In Week 3, the Commanders lost a tough game 37-20 on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, the team has rattled off three straight wins and are 3-1. Washington’s offense has a brand new identity in 2024 with Jayden Daniels as their QB. 

He’s completely changed the outlook for the Commanders who have not finished with a winning record since 2016. The numbers that Daniels is putting up to start the season are dominant. Through four games, he’s led the Commanders to more scoring drives (23) than he has total incompletions (19). With a win vs. the Browns on Sunday, the Commanders would start a season 4-1 for the first time since 2008. The Browns are 1-3 this season and have lost two straight.

Can Washington beat the Browns on Sunday and start the 2024 season 4-1?


Since Kirk Cousins left the Commanders after the 2017 season, the team has been struggling to find their franchise QB. Over the last six seasons, the team has used several QBs including Alex Smith, Case Keenum, Taylor Heinicke, and Sam Howell. None were able to leave a lasting impression on the Commanders. After a 4-13 finish in 2023, the Commanders had the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. After the Bears took Caleb Williams, Washington used their pick to take former LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

The rookie QB is off to a sensational start to his 2024 campaign. He has an outstanding (82.1) completion percentage that currently leads the NFL. Daniels has thrown for 897 yards, three touchdowns, and just one interception.  As a dual-threat QB, Daniels has added 46 carries for 218 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Washington’s (30.3) points per game is the third-best in the NFL this season only behind the Bills and Saints. That’s thanks to Jayden Daniels playing at an extremely high level four games into his professional career. The Commanders are at home this Sunday to face the 1-3 Cleveland Browns. With a win, the team would start 4-1 for the first time since 2008.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
