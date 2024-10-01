Although Tennessee won its week 4 contest against the Dolphins on Monday night, Titans quarterback Will Levis was forced off the field with a shoulder injury early in the match and he didn’t return.

Levis rushed forward towards a first down on third and long, but as he extended forward towards the marker, the quarterback appeared to twist his shoulder and land in an awkward position.

Will Levis appeared to be in some discomfort after this play and was evaluated in the medical tent. He has since been replaced by Mason Rudolph. pic.twitter.com/QKPjeiB37S — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2024

Not only did Levis not make the first down, but the Titans star was also unable to play another snap in the game with Mason Rudolph replacing the 25-year-old after just four passing attempts. Rudolph was still able to lead his side to a victory, as Miami’s injuries continue to haunt them.

Despite Levis’ injury as well as some questionable performances this season, Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan has committed to his quarterback going forward.

“If Will Levis is healthy, 100 percent he’s our quarterback,” Callahan told reporters after the game.

“It was not a decision based on anything other than his health and protecting him, particularly with the bye week and a shoulder that didn’t feel great.

“I didn’t want to put him back out there, and I knew I was going to run the ball quite a bit, but he’s our starter when he’s healthy and we’re ready to roll with him.”

Before he was withdrawn on Monday night, Levis had another questionable turnover which has already been a feature in all of his games so far this season.

Levis will now undergo an MRI scan on his shoulder, but if coach Callahan’s words are anything to go by the Titans quarterback should return to action in week 6 against the Colts after a bye week.