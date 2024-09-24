NFL

Jayden Daniels Shines As Commanders Shock Bengals In Monday Night Football

Olly Taliku
Jayden Daniels shone in his first Monday night football this week, as he led the Commanders to victory over the Bengals in an almost faultless performance.

Jayden Daniels Stuns Bengals

There was a real offensive masterclass put on by both teams on Monday night, with no turnovers or punts in the game which hasn’t happened in the NFL since 1980.

Two former Heisman Trophy winners with LSU clashed at Paycor Stadium to round off week 3 and although Joe Burrow was impressive, he couldn’t match this year’s number two pick in the draft with Jayden Daniels continuing a quick start to his career.

Daniels threw for 254 passing yards and two touchdowns, but his ability as a dual threat quarterback was again the real eye catcher, with 39 rushing yards for a touchdown of his own.

Terry McLaurin’s touchdown catch was by far the most impressive of the Commanders scores, with the wide receiver grabbing a 27-yard pass against all odds in the corner of the end zone.

Daniels finished with a 91% completion rate against the Bengals which was the highest ever recorded percentage for any rookie quarterback in NFL history.

The Commanders have now scored on every drive in the past two weeks, with no punts or turnovers for Washington who moved to 2-1 for the season.

Bengals Disappoint Again

Cincinnati rallied right until the very end in front of their home fans, but even with a touchdown on the final drive they just couldn’t catch the Commanders as Joe Burrow and co moved to 0-3 for the season.

Speaking after the game, Burrow revealed that he and had coach Zac Taylor entered a private room for a conversation immediately after the loss but only to hold a positive discussion: “It was a very positive conversation.

“We’re not happy with where we’re at but by no means is the season over. There will be some critical thinking that I will have to do, to see what kind of leader I want to be going forward, whatever I feel the team needs from me.”

Burrow threw 324 passing yards and three touchdowns against Washington, including two throws to Ja’Marr Chase who looked back to his best with 118 receiving yards.

Tee Higgins also looked bright on his seasonal debut as the receiver returned from a hamstring injury, with three catches for 39 yards in a good start to his campaign.

Despite the positives for the offense, the Bengals still moved to 0-3 after Monday night’s loss and panic will be setting in for Cincinnati who will have to go at least 10-4 on the remainder of this season if they are to reach the playoffs. 

