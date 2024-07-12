Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence signed a new deal in Jacksonville ahead of the 2024 season and just weeks away from the season opener, he has been full of praise for his new teammates.

Trevor Lawrence Excited For New Campaign

Having signed a new deal with the Jaguars during the offseason, Trevor Lawrence is hoping for more success in Florida this year, after finishing with a disappointing 9-8 record in 2023 to just miss out on the playoffs.

The Jaguars have signed plenty of exciting prospects in the offseason, with new wide receivers Gabe Davis, Devin Duvernay and first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. all joining up with the team in 2024.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Lawrence spoke on NFL’s ‘The Insiders’ to give his take on Jacksonville’s newest stars.

“Brenton (Strange), who’s a young guy that didn’t get as many touches last year but has a lot of talent and a really good player. I think he could take off this year.”

Jags QB Trevor Lawrence spoke on the re-tooled offense, signing his extension and how to avoid another late-season swoon. From The Insiders @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/gzv2A7MG7S — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) July 12, 2024

“Then all the receivers, you got Christian (Kirk), Devin (Duvernay), Brian (Thomas Jr.) and Gabe (Davis) who we picked up in the offseason as well and that’s just to mention a few of them. We got a lot of young guys that can really play.”

But it wasn’t just the new receivers who earned high praise from Lawrence, with the quarterback quick to mention seasoned tight end Evan Engram.

“We have a really dynamic group of pass catchers, I really don’t want to just say receivers because tight ends are another piece to it too,” Lawrence said.

“We have some great tight ends. You talk about Evan (Engram), obviously, had a great year last year. He’s really great with the ball in his hands. He does a lot of things to help us — a good blocker too.”

With a five year extension signed at the Jaguars, Lawrence will have to prove himself all over again this year and fans will be hoping the $37.5million signing bonus and $55m salary will be enough to finally get some playoff success in Jacksonville.