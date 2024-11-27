The two players leading this year’s rushing yards race will meet in week 13 and Derrick Henry had a message for Saquon Barkley after the Ravens win on Monday night football this week.

Henry Ready To Face Off With Barkley

The Ravens face off with the Eagles on Sunday night in what should be one of the most entertaining displays of offense this season, with two leading MVP contenders lining up against each other.

It’s an exciting race at the top between Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. #NFL pic.twitter.com/FhSa8V4k0P — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 26, 2024

On Monday night football Derrick Henry was held to no touchdown for the first time in 2024 but his stats weren’t exactly disappointing, as the Ravens running back rushed for 140 yards against the Chargers.

But even with 140 yards Henry wasn’t anywhere near to Saquon Barkley’s tally from week 12, as the Eagles star picked up over 300 all purpose yards in an NFL career best afternoon.

Following the Ravens win on Monday, Henry sent Barkley a message out of respect, as he looked forward to lining up against the current MVP favourite.

“First of all, Saquon, slow your a** down.” Henry said with a laugh. “He’s a hell of a player, [and the Eagles are] a hell of a team. They’ve been doing a great job as a team. How many games have they won, like nine straight I think – something like that?

EAGLES BEAT THE RAMS TO EXTEND THEIR WIN STREAK TO SEVEN 😱🦅 THE BIRDS ARE RED HOT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Q8jEjtODV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2024

“But as far as running backs, we just want to go out there and do our job – do our job effectively [and] show that the position matters, and hopefully, we’ve been doing that well enough to add value for the future of this position and the guys that are coming up and getting paid.”

Having won their last seven games in a row the Eagles have quickly re-established themselves as Super Bowl contenders and a week 13 clash against the Ravens will be a real test to see just how good the team really is.

Baltimore on the other hand still need to prove themselves, with some disappointing Divisional losses tarnishing their otherwise impressive record this year.