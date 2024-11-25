American Football

Saquon Barkley Has Career Night As The Eagles Dominate Rams In Week 12 Monday Night Football

The Eagles dominated the Rams on Monday night football in week 12, with Saquon Barkley leading the way on a career night with two touchdowns and over 300 all-purpose yards.

Saquon Barkley Enjoys Career Night

On Monday night Saquon Barkley racked up 302 scrimmage yards for two touchdowns, with both of his scores coming in the second half of a dominant performance for the Eagles.

MVP chants rang down from the SoFi Stadium rafters as Barkley left the field and with the Eagles moving to 9-2 on the season there is certainly a chance the running back going far this season.

Barkley had 60 yards in the first half as the Eagles held a commanding lead but it was in the second period when he really exploded into action.

On the first play of the second half Barkley picked up the ball on his own 30-yard line but in the blink of an eye with one quick move the Eagles had six, as Barkley weaved through the Rams defense for a 70-yard touchdown.

Philadelphia had a two touchdown lead in the final quarter but Barkley was able to put the icing on the cake in Monday night football as he raced away to a career-high statline.

Barkley needed just six yards to reach his highest ever single game rushing yards tally and on his final run he got all of that and more, as Barkley broke away for his second 70+ yard touchdown of the game.

“I’m thankful to be here, thankful for the fresh start,” said Barkley, who was traded to the Eagles in summer. “A big reason why I wanted to come here … is I think this is a spot where I can rewrite my story. I feel like I can show everyone the type of player I can be and was meant to be.”

Barkley’s career night has got people talking about the MVP race again, as the running back looks to become the first player from his position to win the NFL award since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Baltimore’s Derrick Henry has scored a touchdown in every game he has played this year and he could end up being Barkley’s nearest pursuer.

With the Eagles now 9-2 on the year they have become serious contenders for the Super Bowl and with Barkley leading their offense, the Birds could go far this season.

