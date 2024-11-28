American Football

Niners Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Excuses Below Average Return For Christian McCaffrey After Injury

Olly Taliku
Last year’s Offensive Player of the Year just hasn’t been the same in 2024 so far, but Kyle Shanahan believes it is ‘unfair’ to expect so much out of Christian McCaffrey after spending so long on the sideline.

Slow Start For McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey was without a doubt the best non-quarterback in the NFL last year but after being diagnosed with tendinitis in the summer, the running back began a long road to recovery ahead of 2024.

After spending weeks on end receiving treatment on both of his calves, McCaffrey finally made his season debut for the Niners in week 10 against the Seahawks.

But last year’s Offensive Player of the Year hasn’t been his usual driving force since returning and his output is a mere fraction of the numbers he was putting up last year.

McCaffrey missed out on so much while sidelined that it comes as no surprise he has endured a slow start to his campaign, but Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan believes expectations have been set too high.

“The speculation on Christian, I think, is a little bit unfair to him,” Shanahan said. “Christian’s playing very well, he is playing his ass off. But to think a guy who misses an entire offseason is just going to be the exact same the day he gets back would be unfair to any player in the world, I feel like.”

The running back managed just 31 rushing yards in week 12, which was his lowest recorded figure since joining the 49ers and his worst afternoon since week 4 in 2022.

“So, I think Christian’s doing a hell of a job.” Shanahan continued, “but to just think him coming back in Week 8 with not being able to do anything for the last nine months or whatever it is, and to think he’s just going to be in MVP form is a very unrealistic expectation.”

San Francisco face Buffalo in Monday night football this week as McCaffrey continues his comeback, still looking for his first touchdown of the year.

Olly Taliku

American Football
Niners Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Excuses Below Average Return For Christian McCaffrey After Injury

Olly Taliku  •  Nov 28 2024
