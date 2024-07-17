American Football

Caleb Williams And Rome Odunze Both Sign Four-Year Rookie Deals With The Chicago Bears

Olly Taliku
First round draft picks Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams secure four-year deal with the Bears, ensuring both can take part in training camp as well as the beginning of the 2024 season.  

Caleb Williams & Rome Odunze Sign New Contracts With Bears

New Bears rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze wasted no time in signing their rookie contracts in Chicago, as both first round picks agreed to contracts ahead of training camp this week.

Caleb Williams was the first overall pick in the draft this year, so it is no surprise the Bears wanted to get a deal done as quickly as possible for their new quarterback sensation.

Rome Odunze was also a top ten pick in the first round, with the wide receiver going number nine for Chicago at the 2024 draft.

Williams as the number one pick and a quarterback is of course going to be earning more than Odunze, with last years Heisman Trophy winner earning a $39,486,057 contract, with $25,537,132 signing bonus.

Odunze will still be happy with his rookie deal, as the wide receiver is set to earn $22,724,500 on top of a $13,346,908 signing bonus this year.

Although it is yet to be seen whether Caleb Williams will start the Bears’ first match of the season, it has been reported that his new teammate Rome Odunze could play an important role in early days this season.

Chicago begin their training camp early this year as the Bears will take part in the 2024 Hall of Fame game against the Houston Texans. The Hall of Fame match will take place on August 1st, with the Hall of Fame ceremony coming two days later.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

