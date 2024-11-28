American Football

NFL Week 13 Preview: When Does Thanksgiving Football Get Underway & Who Is Playing This Year?

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
nfl thanksgiving
nfl thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is finally here and so is the NFL week 13 action, so see below for a full preview on this week’s football which gets underway on Thursday afternoon with three games.  

Who Is Playing Thanksgiving Thursday?

Thanksgiving football is a tradition nearly as old as the holiday itself and this year, there are three cracking games to watch on Thursday.

The week 13 slate gets underway with the Lions hosting the Bears at Ford Field and if Detroit’s other games are anything to go by this year, Thanksgiving will be kicked off with a banger.

Dan Campbell’s team has put up 30+ points in five of their last eight games and they could capitalise against a weak Bears side that is struggling this year to move to 11-1.

There isn’t long to wait between games on Thursday as shortly after the Lions-Bears finish fans will be able to switch over to FOX where they can catch the Giants take on the Cowboys.

At the start of the season this may have looked like an interesting matchup but with both teams all but out of the playoff race, this will prove a good opportunity for Drew Lock and Cooper Rush to show what they can do on prime time.

The final game on Thursday night is the Packers vs Dolphins and this certainly looks on paper to be the best game to watch out for on Thanksgiving.

Green Bay are rolling right now at 8-3 and while the Dolphins have a 5-6 record, Tua Tagovailoa has looked dangerous in the last three games with Miami winning all three to put them back into playoff contention.

This year for just the second time there will also be an NFL game held on Black Friday, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders come into Friday’s game with a 2-9 record off the back of their loss to the Broncos in week 12 and they will be hoping to cause a holiday upset on Friday against the 9-1 Chiefs, who were nearly forced into overtime last weekend agains t the Panthers.

Thanksgiving NFL Schedule

  • Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions — 12:30 p.m. ET
  • New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys — 4:30 p.m ET
  • Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers — 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs 3 p.m. ET
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Kyle Shanahan Christian McCaffrey
American Football

LATEST Niners Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Excuses Below Average Return For Christian McCaffrey After Injury

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 28 2024
nfl thanksgiving
American Football
NFL Week 13 Preview: When Does Thanksgiving Football Get Underway & Who Is Playing This Year?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 28 2024

Thanksgiving is finally here and so is the NFL week 13 action, so see below for a full preview on this week’s football which gets underway on Thursday afternoon with…

Derrick Henry Ravens pic
American Football
Derrick Henry Sends Saquon Barkley A Message Ahead Of Week 13 Clash Between Eagles And Ravens
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 27 2024

The two players leading this year’s rushing yards race will meet in week 13 and Derrick Henry had a message for Saquon Barkley after the Ravens win on Monday night…

Saquon Barkley
American Football
Saquon Barkley Has Career Night As The Eagles Dominate Rams In Week 12 Monday Night Football
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 25 2024
Aidan Hutchinson
American Football
Aidan Hutchinson Left Detroit’s Win Over Dallas On The Cart With A Broken Tibia
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 14 2024
Will Levis Titans pic
American Football
Will Levis Exits Monday Night Football With Shoulder Injury In Week 4 Win Over Depleted Dolphins
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 01 2024
Jared Goff Lions pic 1
American Football
Jared Goff Makes History With Perfect Game In Detroit’s Week 4 Win Over Seahawks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 01 2024
Arrow to top