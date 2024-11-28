Thanksgiving is finally here and so is the NFL week 13 action, so see below for a full preview on this week’s football which gets underway on Thursday afternoon with three games.

Who Is Playing Thanksgiving Thursday?

Thanksgiving football is a tradition nearly as old as the holiday itself and this year, there are three cracking games to watch on Thursday.

The week 13 slate gets underway with the Lions hosting the Bears at Ford Field and if Detroit’s other games are anything to go by this year, Thanksgiving will be kicked off with a banger.

Dan Campbell’s team has put up 30+ points in five of their last eight games and they could capitalise against a weak Bears side that is struggling this year to move to 11-1.

There isn’t long to wait between games on Thursday as shortly after the Lions-Bears finish fans will be able to switch over to FOX where they can catch the Giants take on the Cowboys.

At the start of the season this may have looked like an interesting matchup but with both teams all but out of the playoff race, this will prove a good opportunity for Drew Lock and Cooper Rush to show what they can do on prime time.

The final game on Thursday night is the Packers vs Dolphins and this certainly looks on paper to be the best game to watch out for on Thanksgiving.

Green Bay are rolling right now at 8-3 and while the Dolphins have a 5-6 record, Tua Tagovailoa has looked dangerous in the last three games with Miami winning all three to put them back into playoff contention.

This year for just the second time there will also be an NFL game held on Black Friday, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders come into Friday’s game with a 2-9 record off the back of their loss to the Broncos in week 12 and they will be hoping to cause a holiday upset on Friday against the 9-1 Chiefs, who were nearly forced into overtime last weekend agains t the Panthers.

Thanksgiving NFL Schedule

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions — 12:30 p.m. ET

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys — 4:30 p.m ET

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers — 8:20 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs — 3 p.m. ET