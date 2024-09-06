Although the Ravens lost on Thursday night, Isaiah Likely had some strong words for the Chiefs post match and he remains confident for remainder of the season.

Isaiah Likely Unimpressed By Chiefs

The Chiefs just edged past the Ravens in the opening Thursday night football of the season last night, but Isaiah Likely wasn’t too phased by the narrow loss.

Likely led both sides in receiving yards, racking up 111 yards from nine catches and scoring one touchdown – but the tight end will be disappointed that he didn’t score a second.

In the last play of the game Likely caught the ball in the endzone but unfortunately for the Ravens, his toe was deemed to be just out of bounds which prevented overtime and handed the Chiefs a week 1 win.

Isaiah Likely’s resolve should never be questioned. This was as close to perfect as it gets. A toe. pic.twitter.com/rS38MVDhEk — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) September 6, 2024

Patrick Mahomes had some advice for Likely post-game, saying that the Ravens tight end should wear white cleats in his next game so the call is even harder.

Likely responded to Mahomes in his press conference with a much more serious response and it is clear that the Ravens are out for blood after the loss.

“I’d say this is probably the worst game we’re going to play all year, so if this is the best that they’ve got, good luck in the postseason.”

“If this is they best that they got…good luck in the postseason” Surely this won’t backfire for Isaiah Likelypic.twitter.com/SoiILM6a5D — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2024

It seems almost inevitable that the Ravens will face the Chiefs at some point in the playoffs, with the two team’s expected to ease into the postseason along with the Bengals from the AFC.

Last year it was in the Championship game where the franchise’s last faced off and again, it was the Chiefs who came out on top by seven points.

The Ravens were much closer to winning in week 1 this season than in the Championship game last year and Likely along with the rest of Baltimore will be hoping that is the last time they lose to Kansas City this year.