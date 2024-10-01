Jared Goff and the Lions snapped Seattle’s unbeaten start to the season on Monday night, with the Detroit quarterback earning a near-perfect passer rating in the week 4 win.

Jared Goff Perfect Game

No quarterback has ever been perfect in an NFL game when throwing over 20 completions, but Jared Goff got vey close on Monday night with 18 completions off 18 attempts.

Jared Goff just set the record for most passing attempts without an incompletion in a single game in NFL history. A perfect 18-for-18.

Goff ended the game with a passer rating of 155.8, which was just shy of the “perfect” 158.3 rating that only Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has achieved so far this year.

When assessing his performance post-game, Goff seemed thrilled to continue his quick start to the season, after also going perfect last week for the Lions in the first half of their week 3 contest against the Cardinals.

“It’s good when the ball doesn’t hit the ground,” Goff said on his perfect game.

“I wasn’t sure [of the record during the game]. I was trying to remember if I had any incomplete passes. I couldn’t quite tell, but I knew I had a chance.”

With his 18 completions from 18 passing attempts, Goff set a new record on Monday night for most passes thrown in a single game without an incompletion.

Goff Catches First Career Receiving Touchdown

Goff threw for 292 yards in his 18 completions, but it was the quarterback’s receiving touchdown that had everyone talking after the week 4 win.

The Lions shocked everyone with a play midway through the third quarter, as St. Brown and Goff switched roles for a play in the red zone with the receiver and quarterback coming up with a jaw dropping trick play for a touchdown.

Goff took the snap and threw it to his star receiver who caught the ball at the line of scrimmage with no problem. Instead of driving forward towards the end zone just 15 yards away, St. Brown checked his run and looked across the field where he spotted Goff wide open running towards the end zone before firing a dime to his quarterback for a touchdown.

AMON-RA ST. BROWN TD PASS TO JARED GOFF.

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/wuVveVDDHw — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2024

After the match, St. Brown revealed that the play call was called ‘Alcatraz’, while Goff said the Lions had been working on the play for over two years to perfect the move.

St. Brown finished the game with 45 receiving yards but more importantly one seven yard passing touchdown which earned the wide receiver his first passing touchdown of the season.