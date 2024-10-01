American Football

Jared Goff Makes History With Perfect Game In Detroit's Week 4 Win Over Seahawks

Olly Taliku
Jared Goff and the Lions snapped Seattle’s unbeaten start to the season on Monday night, with the Detroit quarterback earning a near-perfect passer rating in the week 4 win.

Jared Goff Perfect Game

No quarterback has ever been perfect in an NFL game when throwing over 20 completions, but Jared Goff got vey close on Monday night with 18 completions off 18 attempts.

Goff ended the game with a passer rating of 155.8, which was just shy of the “perfect” 158.3 rating that only Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has achieved so far this year.

When assessing his performance post-game, Goff seemed thrilled to continue his quick start to the season, after also going perfect last week for the Lions in the first half of their week 3 contest against the Cardinals.

“It’s good when the ball doesn’t hit the ground,” Goff said on his perfect game.

“I wasn’t sure [of the record during the game]. I was trying to remember if I had any incomplete passes. I couldn’t quite tell, but I knew I had a chance.”

With his 18 completions from 18 passing attempts, Goff set a new record on Monday night for most passes thrown in a single game without an incompletion.

Goff Catches First Career Receiving Touchdown

Goff threw for 292 yards in his 18 completions, but it was the quarterback’s receiving touchdown that had everyone talking after the week 4 win.

The Lions shocked everyone with a play midway through the third quarter, as St. Brown and Goff switched roles for a play in the red zone with the receiver and quarterback coming up with a jaw dropping trick play for a touchdown.

Goff took the snap and threw it to his star receiver who caught the ball at the line of scrimmage with no problem. Instead of driving forward towards the end zone just 15 yards away, St. Brown checked his run and looked across the field where he spotted Goff wide open running towards the end zone before firing a dime to his quarterback for a touchdown.

After the match, St. Brown revealed that the play call was called ‘Alcatraz’, while Goff said the Lions had been working on the play for over two years to perfect the move.

St. Brown finished the game with 45 receiving yards but more importantly one seven yard passing touchdown which earned the wide receiver his first passing touchdown of the season.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
