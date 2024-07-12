Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t able to stay away from the league for long, with the eight time Super Bowl winner returning as a league analyst.

Bill Belichick Lands Analyst Role

Bill Belichick finally called time on his coaching career in the NFL at the end of last season, following 24 years in the league with the New England Patriots.

However it wasn’t long until Belichick chose to put his experience to good use – as the 72-year-old has landed a role as an NFL analyst on the CW Network’s Inside the NFL ahead of next season.

Speaking after the announcement, Belichick said:”I’m thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise.

8x Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick is joining Inside The NFL this season alongside @Realrclark25, @JOEL9ONE and @ochocinco. 🔥@insidetheNFL returns August 30 at 9pm ET on the CW pic.twitter.com/WdYF9mt11K — NFL (@NFL) July 11, 2024

“I’ve always appreciated ‘Inside the NFL’s’ depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros – Ryan, Chris and Chad – this coming season.”

Belichick’s analyst debut will come on the 30th of August, with the weekly show aired every Friday during the season.

There was also offers on the table for Belichick to become an analyst with both the Pat McAfee Show and The Manningcast with Payton Manning, but he chose to pick Inside the NFL.

Although Belichick is glad to have an analyst role, the former Patriots head coach was hoping to land a different role within the league – but all spots were taken.

The lifelong Patriots coach ended his NFL career in disappointing fashion, as New England finished with a 4-13 record – their worst finish since 1992.

Despite last season’s disaster year though, Belichick is still widely regarded as one of if not the greatest coach in the NFL and his experience will be welcomed by all at Inside the NFL.