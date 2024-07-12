American Football

Bill Belichick Secures New Role As NFL Analyst Ahead Of New Season

Olly Taliku
Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t able to stay away from the league for long, with the eight time Super Bowl winner returning as a league analyst. 

Bill Belichick Lands Analyst Role

Bill Belichick finally called time on his coaching career in the NFL at the end of last season, following 24 years in the league with the New England Patriots.

However it wasn’t long until Belichick chose to put his experience to good use – as the 72-year-old has landed a role as an NFL analyst on the CW Network’s Inside the NFL ahead of next season.

Speaking after the announcement, Belichick said:”I’m thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise.

“I’ve always appreciated ‘Inside the NFL’s’ depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros – Ryan, Chris and Chad – this coming season.”

Belichick’s analyst debut will come on the 30th of August, with the weekly show aired every Friday during the season.

There was also offers on the table for Belichick to become an analyst with both the Pat McAfee Show and The Manningcast with Payton Manning, but he chose to pick Inside the NFL.

Although Belichick is glad to have an analyst role, the former Patriots head coach was hoping to land a different role within the league – but all spots were taken.

The lifelong Patriots coach ended his NFL career in disappointing fashion, as New England finished with a 4-13 record – their worst finish since 1992.

Despite last season’s disaster year though, Belichick is still widely regarded as one of if not the greatest coach in the NFL and his experience will be welcomed by all at Inside the NFL.

 

 

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
