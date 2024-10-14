Despite their resounding victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions lost one of the main components to their defense with Aidan Hutchinson leaving the match on a cart.

Serious Concern For Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson has been one of the most influential players not just for Detroit, but in the entire NFL this season, however the pass rusher is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a serious injury for the Lions.

The Pro Bowler went down fighting in typical fashion, with this year’s current sack leader in the league hurting himself in the process of sacking Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

As Hutchinson was falling to the floor on the sack, his left leg swung round and smashed into teammate Alim McNeill, with the collision leaving the defensive end in visible agony at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

No one has been doing it like Aidan Hutchinson 🦁 Sacks: 7.5 (1st)

QB Hits: 15 (1st)

Pressures: 42 (1st)

% of Team's Sacks: 50% (T-1st) https://t.co/w50csUJxVi pic.twitter.com/vnajL05L2C — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 13, 2024

There was a lengthy stoppage in play for Hutchinson to receive injury treatment and eventually he left the game, but only on the cart with one of Detroit’s best players clearly struggling to move.

After the game it was confirmed that Hutchinson broke his left tibia which required immediate emergency surgery at a Dallas hospital.

The early loss of a defensive player of the year candidate is huge for the Lions and although it isn’t known for how long Hutchinson will b on the sideline for, he will be missed in the Detroit locker room.

Campbell Emotional Over Injury

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was visibly upset when talking about Hutschinson’s injury after the match, saying: “That’s tough. You know, it was tough.

“And he’s in good hands right now, he’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here (in Dallas). You know, obviously he’s going to be down for a while.

Coach Campbell on Aidan Hutchinson pic.twitter.com/dlMIq3nQB0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 14, 2024

“So that’s tough, man. It’s hard when you lose somebody like him. But we’ll know a lot more after this and obviously wish him the best.”

Hutchinson was on track to obliterate his sack record from last season, when he managed a career best in the league with 11.5.

This year after just five games Hutchinson is on 7.5 sacks, with his sack on Prescott this week putting him atop the sack leaders this season.