American Football

Aidan Hutchinson Left Detroit’s Win Over Dallas On The Cart With A Broken Tibia

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson

Despite their resounding victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions lost one of the main components to their defense with Aidan Hutchinson leaving the match on a cart.  

Serious Concern For Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson has been one of the most influential players not just for Detroit, but in the entire NFL this season, however the pass rusher is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a serious injury for the Lions.

The Pro Bowler went down fighting in typical fashion, with this year’s current sack leader in the league hurting himself in the process of sacking Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

As Hutchinson was falling to the floor on the sack, his left leg swung round and smashed into teammate Alim McNeill, with the collision leaving the defensive end in visible agony at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

There was a lengthy stoppage in play for Hutchinson to receive injury treatment and eventually he left the game, but only on the cart with one of Detroit’s best players clearly struggling to move.

After the game it was confirmed that Hutchinson broke his left tibia which required immediate emergency surgery at a Dallas hospital.

The early loss of a defensive player of the year candidate is huge for the Lions and although it isn’t known for how long Hutchinson will b on the sideline for, he will be missed in the Detroit locker room.

Campbell Emotional Over Injury

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was visibly upset when talking about Hutschinson’s injury after the match, saying: “That’s tough. You know, it was tough. 

And he’s in good hands right now, he’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here (in Dallas). You know, obviously he’s going to be down for a while.

“So that’s tough, man. It’s hard when you lose somebody like him. But we’ll know a lot more after this and obviously wish him the best.”

Hutchinson was on track to obliterate his sack record from last season, when he managed a career best in the league with 11.5.

This year after just five games Hutchinson is on 7.5 sacks, with his sack on Prescott this week putting him atop the sack leaders this season.  

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Aidan Hutchinson
American Football

LATEST Aidan Hutchinson Left Detroit’s Win Over Dallas On The Cart With A Broken Tibia

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 14 2024
Will Levis Titans pic
American Football
Will Levis Exits Monday Night Football With Shoulder Injury In Week 4 Win Over Depleted Dolphins
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 01 2024

Although Tennessee won its week 4 contest against the Dolphins on Monday night, Titans quarterback Will Levis was forced off the field with a shoulder injury early in the match…

Jared Goff Lions pic 1
American Football
Jared Goff Makes History With Perfect Game In Detroit’s Week 4 Win Over Seahawks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 01 2024

Jared Goff and the Lions snapped Seattle’s unbeaten start to the season on Monday night, with the Detroit quarterback earning a near-perfect passer rating in the week 4 win. Jared…

Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
American Football
49ers Get Concerning Christian McCaffrey Injury Update As RB Has Tendinitis In Both Legs
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 01 2024
Isaiah Likely
American Football
Will Isaiah Likely’s Comments After Chiefs Loss Come Back To Haunt The Ravens In Postseason?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 06 2024
Russell Wilson
American Football
Russell Wilson Shrugs Off Criticism Ahead Of New Campaign: “I’ve just never been worried about what other people think”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 22 2024
Daniel Jones Giants pic
American Football
Giants’ Daniel Jones will play Saturday vs. the Texans, his first game since tearing his ACL in 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 12 2024
Arrow to top