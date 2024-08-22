NFL

The Commanders have traded former first-round pick Jahan Dotson to the Eagles

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jahan Dotson Commanders pic
Jahan Dotson Commanders pic

On the Commanders’ depth chart, Terry McLaurin is the unquestioned WR1. After him, Washington is still trying to figure out where players land. Over the last two seasons, Jahan Dotson has struggled to be a reliable receiver for the Commanders. Despite heading into his third season, Dotson still needed to prove he could be the team’s WR2. 

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Commanders are trading Jahan Dotson to the Eagles. Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick are headed to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks.  Jahan Dotson now enters a talented offense in Philadelphia where he will be their WR3. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the WR1 and WR2.

Jahan Dotson was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles


With the 16th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Commanders selected WR Jahan Dotson out of Penn State. Washington traded back five spots in the draft, passing on other WRs like Chris Olave and Jameson Williams. As a rookie for the Commanders, Dotson played in 12 of their 17 games and made 10 starts. He had 35 catches on 61 targets for 523 yards and seven touchdowns. In his sophomore season, Dotson took a step back for Washington. After averaging (43.6) yards per game as a rookie, Dotson averaged (30.5) yards per game in year two.

The 24-year-old had 49 catches on 83 targets for 518 yards and four touchdowns. That was even with five more games than he played in his rookie season. Heading into training camp in 2024, Dotson still had to work to be the team’s WR2. Shockingly, the Commanders made an in-division trade and sent Dotson to the Eagles. Now, the former first-round pick will be a compliment to two talented WRs, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Bryce Young Panthers pic
NFL

LATEST Panthers’ QB Bryce Young will start their final preseason game on Saturday vs. the Bills

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 22 2024
AJ Terrell Falcons pic
NFL
Falcons’ AJ Terrell signed a four-year, $81 million extension with $65 million guaranteed
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 22 2024

In three seasons, the Atlanta Falcons have finished with a 7-10 record. That was either last or second to last each year in the NFC South. Atlanta decided it was…

Caleb Williams
NFL
Every Confirmed Rookie Quarterback Starter For Week 1 Of The 2024 NFL Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 22 2024

With just over two weeks to go until the 2024 NFL season gets underway, we take a look at every team that has given a rookie the chance to play…

Buffalo Bills pic
NFL
Injuries have began piling up for the Buffalo Bills during the 2024 preseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2024
Kyle Shanahan 49ers pic
NFL
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is not worried about Christian McCaffrey missing a majority of training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2024
Josh Allen Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Josh Allen is not worried about current contract situation with the Bills
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2024
Lamb & Aiyuk
NFL
CeeDee Lamb & Brandon Aiyuk Contract Latest With Wide Receiver’s Closing In On Deals
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 21 2024
Arrow to top