The Commanders have traded former first-round pick Jahan Dotson to the Eagles

On the Commanders’ depth chart, Terry McLaurin is the unquestioned WR1. After him, Washington is still trying to figure out where players land. Over the last two seasons, Jahan Dotson has struggled to be a reliable receiver for the Commanders. Despite heading into his third season, Dotson still needed to prove he could be the team’s WR2.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Commanders are trading Jahan Dotson to the Eagles. Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick are headed to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks. Jahan Dotson now enters a talented offense in Philadelphia where he will be their WR3. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the WR1 and WR2.

Trade specifics:

— The fifth is the only one the Commanders have.

— The #Eagles have two 3rds, theirs and MIA’s. This pick is the better of them.

— PHI has 4 7ths. These picks are the third and fourth of them. So later in the round. https://t.co/dp3h7IDX6q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2024



With the 16th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Commanders selected WR Jahan Dotson out of Penn State. Washington traded back five spots in the draft, passing on other WRs like Chris Olave and Jameson Williams. As a rookie for the Commanders, Dotson played in 12 of their 17 games and made 10 starts. He had 35 catches on 61 targets for 523 yards and seven touchdowns. In his sophomore season, Dotson took a step back for Washington. After averaging (43.6) yards per game as a rookie, Dotson averaged (30.5) yards per game in year two.

The 24-year-old had 49 catches on 83 targets for 518 yards and four touchdowns. That was even with five more games than he played in his rookie season. Heading into training camp in 2024, Dotson still had to work to be the team’s WR2. Shockingly, the Commanders made an in-division trade and sent Dotson to the Eagles. Now, the former first-round pick will be a compliment to two talented WRs, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.