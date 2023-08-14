The preseason is an important time for coaches and the front office to evaluate the talent they have on the roster. After one week of the preseason, teams know where they have weaknesses. This weekend, the Tennessee Titans played the Chicago Bears over the weekend and lost.

One area on the roster that clearly needed more depth was CB. That’s why the Titans brought in veteran CB Ronald Darby for a workout. He spent 2021-22 with the Denver Broncos. His season was cut short at just five games due to a torn ACL in 2022. The 29-year-old is looking for another chance and the Titans might be his best opportunity.

Ronald Darby could potentially sign with the Tennessee Titans after being brought in for a workout

Free agent CB Ronald Darby worked out for the #Titans today, source said, as Tennessee looks into some CB depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023



Sean Murphy-Bunting and Kristian Fulton are currently listed as the starting CBs on the Titans’ unofficial depth chart. After that, their CB room does not have a lot of depth. That’s why the team signing Ronald Darby would make sense if they do end up doing that. The NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport noted that Darby was being brought in by the Titans today for a workout.

In the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills drafted CB Ronald Darby. He spent two years with the Bills before he went to the Eagles. Darby spent three years in Philadelphia and won the Super Bowl with them in 2017. His 2022 season with the Broncos was cut short to five games. He started in all five games and had 14 tackles, 3 passes deflected, and 1 forced fumble.



As long as he passes his physical, it’s more than likely that the Titans sign Ronald Darby, if not for his injury in 2022, he might have played in all 17 games for Denver.