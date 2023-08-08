NFL

Malik Willis is ahead of rookie QB Will Levis on the Titans' first unofficial depth chart

Zach Wolpin
In 2022, the Tennessee Titans had three different starting QBs. Ryan Tannehill made 12 starts, Malik Willis made three, and Joshua Dobbs made two. Tannehill is the team’s starter for 2023, but the backup job is not locked up just yet. Joshua Dobbs is no longer on the roster, but there’s a new QB fighting to be the backup. 

With the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Titans took QB Will Levis. Some analysts and media professionals saw the signal-caller as a top choice in the first round. However, many were not surprised to see him fall. Levis is battling with Malik Willis during training camp to be the Titans’ backup in 2023.

What can Will Levis do this pre-season to win the QB2 role for Tennessee?


The interesting part about the Titans taking Will Levis in the second round was the fact that they have Malik Willis. He was drafted in the third round by Tennessee in the 2022 NFL Draft. After the team released their unofficial depth charts today, Willis was QB2 and Levis was QB3.

With no NFL experience, it’s going to be hard for Will Levis to win the backup job this season. While Will Levis is a solid QB prospect, he doesn’t have the same skillset as Malik Willis. Last season, the former 2022 third-round pick struggled with his passing consistency. He completed just (.508) percent of his passes, with zero passing touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022.


Starters rarely play in the pre-season and that’s unlikely to happen with the Titans. Ryan Tannehill has plenty of experience, but the two QBs behind him need as much exposure as they can get. Malik Willis and Will Levis are going to get their opportunities in the pre-season to try and win the backup QB job. After the unofficial depth charts were released today, Willis has a slight edge over Levis.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
