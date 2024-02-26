NFL

NFL: 5 Highest Paid Players On The 49ers Roster For 2024 Off-Season

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz 17440088760
rsz 17440088760

The San Francisco 49ers have an interesting dynamic when it comes to their payroll. They have some of the highest paid players in the NFL at their respective positions, including Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel. But they also have the cheapest starting quarterback in the NFL in Brock Purdy, allowing for financial flexibility that not many contending teams have, and will look to use that to their advantage in the coming years.

The team is already cap-compliant thanks to early off-season moves and the league’s increase of the salary limit. There will be other moves and potentially some restructured contracts in the coming weeks, but the 49ers are setting themselves up to be legit players in free agency.

NFL: 5 Highest Paid Players On 49ers’ Roster For 2024 Off-Season

Which players on the team have the highest price tags? Here are the 5 most expensive players that are currently on the roster for San Francisco:

Trent Williams – LT

Cap hit: $31.5 million

Williams has long been one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the NFL, and kept his play at an elite level in his 13th season in the league in 2023. When the Packers predictably cut or trade David Bakhtiari, Williams will become the highest paid lineman overall, and is entering the fourth of a six-year deal.

Deebo Samuel – WR

Cap hit: $28.6 million

Samuel got paid after being named a First Team All-Pro member in 2021, but he has failed to produce such numbers over the past two seasons. But he is still a huge part of San Francisco’s offensive attack, is still one of the most explosive playmakers in the game.

His cap hit is currently scheduled to be the 5th highest among NFL wide receivers, but that will likely change to 4th when the Chargers eventually release Mike Williams.

Arik Armstead – DE

Cap hit: $28.3 million

They’ll get some cap relief from Armstead’s contract next off-season as it is set to expire in 2025, but he is currently slated to be the third-highest paid on the 49ers roster for the coming year. He had an off-year in 2022 due to injuries, and was forced to miss the final five games of the regular season in 2023, as well.

But Armstead was healthy in the playoffs, and notched 6 combined tackles to go along with a sack in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

Fred Warner – LB

Cap hit: $24.4 million

The highest paid player on the defense is the unit’s anchor, as Warner’s cap hit is set to rise from $9 million to $24 million for next season. He is one of the top linebackers in the NFL and deserves to be paid as such, but the team could get some cap relief if they ever choose to restructure his contract, whether it be this off-season or the next.

Warner is currently listed as the 6th highest earning linebacker for 2024.

George Kittle – TE

Cap hit: $21.9 million

There is no tight end in the league that is set to make more money than George Kittle this coming season. The second-highest earning, Mark Andrews, is set to make over $5 million less, one of the bigger gaps at any positional group in the NFL.

He is still highly productive, going over 1,000 yards receiving for the 3rd time in his career, but Kittle wasn’t much of a factor in the final two games of the playoffs. Against the Lions and Chiefs, he combined to catch just 4 passes for a total of 31 yards.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 17440088760
NFL

LATEST NFL: 5 Highest Paid Players On The 49ers Roster For 2024 Off-Season

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024
rsz usatsi 22346597 scaled 1
NFL
NFL: Sean McDermott Says That His Buffalo Bills Will Win The Super Bowl…Eventually
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024

The Buffalo Bills suffered yet another heartbreaking loss during the most recent NFL postseason to end their Super Bowl hopes. But according to their head coach, they will be getting…

Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State pic
NFL
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. will not test at the 2024 NFL combine
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 26 2024

For the past three seasons, Marvin Harrison Jr. played collegiately at Ohio State. The 21-year-old had a standout career with the Buckeyes but has decided to take his talents to…

Andy Reid Chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs’ Andy Reid is expected to become the NFL’s highest-paid head coach
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 26 2024
Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels pic
NFL
Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels to throw at their respective Pro Days, rather than the NFL combine
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 26 2024
rsz usa today 196817580
NFL
NFL: The Chargers Currently Owe $74 Million To Their Wide Receivers For 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024
rsz lscxbkxt6yqbbvj9koqf
NFL
Deshaun Watson’s Cap Hit Will Be $64 Million In 2024, The Highest In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 25 2024
Arrow to top