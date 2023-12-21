The Race For NFL MVP Could Be Wrapped Up After Week 16

There has been no runaway performance when it comes to the NFL MVP award for the 2023 season. We have seen the usual outstanding performances from some of the top candidates, but none have been consistent enough to be considered an overwhelming favorite at any point during the first 15 weeks. That notion has changed over the past couple of weeks, and one of the games on the Week 16 slate could be the deciding factor in who gets to take home the hardware.

NFL MVP Race Could Be Decided This Weekend

.@markschlereth‘s Brock Purdy breakdown made @Chris_Broussard jump out of his seat 🔥 “Brock Purdy is about as good as it gets from making decisions and getting through progressions. He’s not just a game manager. He’s a really worthy MVP candidate.” pic.twitter.com/C7Zgudq9A6 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 21, 2023

Brock Purdy was nowhere near the top of the odds board when the season started. But because of the stellar play of the 49ers and his league-leading numbers in many of the important quarterback categories, Purdy is currently the heaviest favorite that we have seen so far in 2023. At BetOnline, he is listed at -200, odds that are far shorter than any of the other candidates after Dak Prescott laid an egg against the Bills last weekend.

But the player who is listed with the second-shortest designation is the one that will be on the oppose sideline of Purdy this weekend.

On Christmas night, San Francisco will host the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of the two #1 seeds in the NFL. The game promises to be one of the premier contests of the entire season and has true potential of being a Super Bowl preview, and it could have a heavy hand in deciding who the league’s MVP will be.

Jackson And The Ravens Need A Big Performance

Lamar Jackson on people saying Monday night’s Ravens-49ers game is a Super Bowl preview: “The Super Bowl is in February. We’re in December right now.” Lamar is so locked in…pic.twitter.com/wYsz7fx1sE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2023

Lamar Jackson is next on the MVP board behind Purdy, as he is approaching 4,000 combined yards so far, and will surpass his career high in passing yards within his next couple of attempts. His designation is currently +425 and well behind the 49ers QB, but he and his team can help close the gap with a big performance on Monday night. The Ravens are currently listed as 5.5 point underdogs, a big spread for an NFL team with an 11-3 record and high Super Bowl aspirations, but San Francisco has been just that dominant lately.

The Ravens have the #1 defense in the league when it comes to points, and #2 in terms of yards allowed. Purdy and the 49ers attack leads the league in yards per pass attempt, and Baltimore has the best defense against it. The difference will have to be made up by Jackson, and he might be closer to the overall lead for MVP if he and the Ravens are able to get a statement win.

But if Brock Purdy and the 49ers continue to dominate as they have in recent weeks, then the QB could have the award wrapped up by the time the game ends.