Is the Ravens vs. 49ers matchup in Week 16 a potential Super Bowl preview?

Zach Wolpin
Heading into Week 16, a few matchups stand out among the rest. On MNF, the Baltimore Ravens will be in San Francisco to play the 49ers. Both teams are 11-3 and currently own first place in their respective conference. A loss in Week 16 could seriously jeopardize getting the #1 seed in the 2023 playoffs. 

The players will say it’s just another game, but they know that’s not true. Getting the #1 seed and having a bye in the first round is massive for a postseason run. They need that extra week to rest and recover. A win in Week 16 would go a long way with just three games left in the 2023 regular season. Is it a potential Super Bowl preview? We’ll have to wait until Christmas Day when the Ravens play the 49ers.

Ravens vs. 49ers might be the best matchup of any game in Week 16


On MNF in Week 16, the Ravens will be on the road to face the 49ers. It’s set to be an incredible game between two of the best teams in the NFL this season. The visiting Baltimore Ravens are 11-3 through 14 games and have won their last four in a row. Additionally, they’ve won eight of their last nine games. Lamar Jackson and the offense are scoring (27.4) points per game this season, That is the fourth-best in the NFL.

Their defense is the best in the NFL this season in terms of points per game allowed. Baltimore lets up just (16.1) points per game in 2023. The Ravens have battled through injuries this season and they still look like the best team in the AFC. Hosting the Ravens in Week 16 are the San Francisco 49ers who have been playing their best football of the season. Brock Purdy and the Niners started the season 5-0, lost three straight, and have since won six in a row.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers come into Week 16 as the third-highest-scoring offense in the league with (30.4) points per game. The Niners have so many talented offensive players and it makes Purdy’s job easier. Not every QB in the NFL is lucky enough to play with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle at the same time. It’s like a Pro Bowl roster on offense for San Francisco.

They’ve also got an incredible defense in 2o23 as well. The Niners rank second in the NFL allowing (16.7) points per game this season. San Francisco’s defense goes under the radar with all the explosive talent they have on offense. Expect to see a fierce matchup in Week 16 when the Ravens travel west to face the 49ers on MNF.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
