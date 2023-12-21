Heading into Week 16, a few matchups stand out among the rest. On MNF, the Baltimore Ravens will be in San Francisco to play the 49ers. Both teams are 11-3 and currently own first place in their respective conference. A loss in Week 16 could seriously jeopardize getting the #1 seed in the 2023 playoffs.

The players will say it’s just another game, but they know that’s not true. Getting the #1 seed and having a bye in the first round is massive for a postseason run. They need that extra week to rest and recover. A win in Week 16 would go a long way with just three games left in the 2023 regular season. Is it a potential Super Bowl preview? We’ll have to wait until Christmas Day when the Ravens play the 49ers.

Ravens vs. 49ers might be the best matchup of any game in Week 16

Lamar Jackson on people saying Monday night’s Ravens-49ers game is a Super Bowl preview: “The Super Bowl is in February. We’re in December right now.” Lamar is so locked in…pic.twitter.com/wYsz7fx1sE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2023



On MNF in Week 16, the Ravens will be on the road to face the 49ers. It’s set to be an incredible game between two of the best teams in the NFL this season. The visiting Baltimore Ravens are 11-3 through 14 games and have won their last four in a row. Additionally, they’ve won eight of their last nine games. Lamar Jackson and the offense are scoring (27.4) points per game this season, That is the fourth-best in the NFL.

Their defense is the best in the NFL this season in terms of points per game allowed. Baltimore lets up just (16.1) points per game in 2023. The Ravens have battled through injuries this season and they still look like the best team in the AFC. Hosting the Ravens in Week 16 are the San Francisco 49ers who have been playing their best football of the season. Brock Purdy and the Niners started the season 5-0, lost three straight, and have since won six in a row.

#49ers defense usually plays their best games when going up vs a team with a great defense of their own.#Ravens coming in as the #1 defense. Out of any team we play this year Ravens are the one I respect the most. Gonna be a long wait. Here’s to an injury free game! pic.twitter.com/ZW0EP5RZKc — G V (@gv49ers) December 18, 2023

Brock Purdy and the 49ers come into Week 16 as the third-highest-scoring offense in the league with (30.4) points per game. The Niners have so many talented offensive players and it makes Purdy’s job easier. Not every QB in the NFL is lucky enough to play with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle at the same time. It’s like a Pro Bowl roster on offense for San Francisco.

They’ve also got an incredible defense in 2o23 as well. The Niners rank second in the NFL allowing (16.7) points per game this season. San Francisco’s defense goes under the radar with all the explosive talent they have on offense. Expect to see a fierce matchup in Week 16 when the Ravens travel west to face the 49ers on MNF.