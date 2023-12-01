Soccer

“The noises are always there” – Dusan Vlahovic Addresses Juventus Exit Talks Amid Arsenal & Chelsea Links

Sushan Chakraborty
Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus Has Been Linked With Arsenal And Chelsea
Juventus ace and rumored Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic has said he is happy in Turin, declaring he has never contemplated leaving the Bianconeri.

Arsenal & Chealse Credited With An Interest In Juventus’ Vlahovic

According to a report from TEAMTalk, Premier League aspirants Arsenal are in the market for a new center-forward and could make a move when the winter transfer window opens on January 1. Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and Juventus’ Vlahovic are reportedly the top three names on their wishlist.

Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea are also believed to be keeping tabs on the three aforementioned strikers. The Blues, however, will reportedly try to sign Osimhen and Toney before they make a move for the Serbian.

According to journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, clubs could have to pay around €100 million ($108.90 million) to sign Vlahovic this January.

Vlahovic Commits Future Plays Down Exit Talks, Insists He Never Wanted To Leave Turin

In the summer, there were rumors that the Old Lady wanted to offload Vlahovic to lighten their wage bill and bring in someone like Romelu Lukaku. The former Fiorentina striker, however, was seemingly unaffected by all the chatter, with him clearly stating that he never thought about leaving the Old Lady.

In an interview with Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the 23-year-old said (via Football-Italia):

I didn’t experience it as a different summer from the others. From my point of view, nothing happened. Have always been focused and calm, even during the tour in America, when I missed the match against Milan due to a physical problem. I have always been calm.

I was always sure I wanted to stay. The noises are always there, and they are part of the game. If we start listening to everyone, we can go crazy. I isolated myself and only thought about the retreat and in the end I’m very happy I stayed. It was what I wanted.

The Serie A powerhouse signed Vlahovic from rivals Fiorentina in January 2022. Since then, he has played 74 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 28 times and providing seven assists. His contract with the Italian giants runs out in June 2026.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
