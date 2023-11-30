Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Chelsea have decided to recall Andrey Santos from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, as they are unhappy with his lack of playing time.

Premier League giants Chelsea regularly send young players out on loans, hoping to give them the exposure they need to excel at the top level of soccer. As per Transfermarkt, the Blues currently have nine players out on loan across Europe, with six players being under the age of 21.

Romano Says Chelsea Are Unhappy With Nottingham Forest’s Treatment Of Santos

Chelsea loaned Santos out to Nottingham Forest on May 31, 2023, hoping he would get enough time to become a regular at the club. However, that has not been the case. The Brazilian defensive midfielder has played only once in the Premier League, clocking a total of seven minutes.

According to Romano, the west London club are not happy with Santos’ lack of minutes and have decided to recall him when the winter transfer window opens on January 1. The club, however, will not keep him at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. They will loan him out once more to a club where he is guaranteed regular action.

In the Daily Briefing column, the Italian journalist wrote (via CaughtOffside):

“Another young Brazilian midfielder that Chelsea now have to think about is Andrey Santos, as they’ve decided to recall him from his loan at Nottingham Forest this January.

“The 19-year-old has not been playing for Forest, and Chelsea are not happy with the situation, so it’s an easy decision for them. The priority will be to loan him out again once he returns.”

Romano concluded by saying:

“It’s a strange saga and I don’t have details about why Santos didn’t play more for Forest – Steve Cooper simply trusts other players more than Andrey, and now Chelsea want him to end the loan and come back.”

Chelsea Should Not Have Trouble Finding A New Club For Santos

Santos, who joined Chelsea for a €12.5 million ($13.65 million) fee from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama in the January transfer window, is an exciting talent. He is a confident passer, is difficult to shake off, and can effortlessly alternate between defensive midfield and central midfield.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper seemingly prefers others over the Brazilian but there are plenty of other clubs that would be more than happy to have a player of Santos’ caliber at their disposal. If the Pensioners manage to find the right club, where Santos gets the minutes to acclimatize, there is a possibility that the player could be included in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the 2024-25 campaign.