“The competition is huge” – Arsenal Star Martin Odegaard Gives Verdict On Controversial Mikel Arteta Decision

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard has seconded Mikel Arteta’s decision to give minutes to new goalkeeper David Raya, stating that such fierce competition will only benefit the team.

The Gunners signed Raya on loan from Brentford earlier this summer, hoping to provide healthy competition to former undisputed first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. In Sunday’s (September 17) Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park, Arteta finally gave Raya the nod ahead of Ramsdale. The Spaniard rewarded his coach’s faith by putting in a solid performance in a 1-0 victory.

Martin Odegaard Supports Arsenal’s Two-Keeper Strategy

Raya’s switch to Arsenal has been controversial, with many claiming that the Gunners did not need another top keeper to compete with England international Ramsdale. Odegaard, however, does not see it as a bad thing and feels it will only improve the team’s quality. When asked to share his thoughts about the Raya-Ramsdale situation, Odegaard told football.london:

Of course, the competition is huge.

You see it in training every day, the quality that we have. Everyone has to be on their very best every day in training, so I think that’s a good thing. It will help us improve as a team as well.

He then went on to praise Ramsdale for cheering the team from the bench.

I think he will just keep working hard like he is always doing. Today he was there supporting us, cheering for us, helping us.

He is a great character and he showed a very good response today by backing the team, by being there and giving us energy. It was excellent from him. We have two good goalkeepers there and big competition.”

Ramsdale Should Get Enough Chances To Prove His Worth This Season

Arsenal will take part in the UEFA Champions League this season, alongside Carabao Cup and FA Cup. This means that fixtures will come thick and fast until the end of the season. So, even if Raya gets the nod more often in the Premier League, Ramsdale is likely to get ample opportunities in cup competitions. Impressive performances in those games could in turn allow him to snag more minutes in the Premier League.

