The Buffalo Bills still have some work to do to become salary cap compliant. Even with the rise of the cap this past week, they are still $41 million in the red, and money-saving moves will need to be made in the coming weeks. There are likely to be some cap casualties, and one of the most likely candidates is Tre’Davious White.

#Bills GM Brandon Beane 2024 NFL Combine press conference takeaways: – Full confidence in Sean McDermott

– Still too early for a timetable on Matt Milano/Tre’Davious White

– Yards after catch guys are important (WR 🚂)

– Very pleased with the cap number

– Knows it will only… — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) February 27, 2024

The seven-year veteran cornerback has dealt with injuries over the past couple of seasons, but was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2019 and 2020. White has been a key part of Buffalo’s top-rated defense for the better part of his career, but was only able to play in a combined ten games over the past two years, and the team may be looking to move on this off-season.

As it stands on the final day of February, White is set to be the 5th highest paid player on the Bills’ roster for 2024, counting $16.4 million against the cap.

They’ll be able to save money if they move on from the often-injured White. His dead cap number is set to drop from $26.5 million in 2023 to $10.3 million for the upcoming year, meaning that they’ll be able to save north of $6 million for 2024 if they decide to part ways. Given that he has been able to register just 2 interceptions and 32 combined tackles over the past two years, the Bills will likely decide that the bang is no longer worth the buck.

Diggs & Miller Are Near The Top Of The Team’s Highest Paid

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane has a positive outlook on Von Miller, says he should be able to get back to his pre-injury self, per @jfowlerespn. Miller’s contract includes $32M in dead money for 2024, suggesting he’s likely to stay. pic.twitter.com/JQITXGXTMK — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) February 27, 2024

That won’t be the only decision that the Bills’ front office will have to make. Their situation with Von Miller is messy, as the pass rusher had one of the worst contracts in terms of production in the entire NFL last season. He is owed $23.7 million in 2024, the third-highest total on the team, and there isn’t much that Buffalo can do about it. Miller’s dead cap number is well over $32 million.

The second-highest paid player on the team behind quarterback Josh Allen will be Stefon Diggs, though it is unclear what the future holds for the wide receiver. There have been plenty of rumors over the past couple of off-seasons about Diggs’ potential unhappiness, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him officially ask out of Buffalo this spring.