NFL: Sean McDermott Says That His Buffalo Bills Will Win The Super Bowl…Eventually

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Buffalo Bills suffered yet another heartbreaking loss during the most recent NFL postseason to end their Super Bowl hopes. But according to their head coach, they will be getting to and winning a championship at some point, and it is not a matter of “if”, but instead “when”.

NFL: Bills Coach Predicts Super Bowl Win Eventually

The Bills had a roller coaster of a 2023-24 season. They started off looking dominant in the early weeks, but saw their record fall to an even 6-6 by mid-season, and it looked as though their window as contenders might have come to a close. But there were few teams around the league that were hotter down the stretch, as the team won each of its final five games, including the Week 18 matchup that secured the AFC East division title.

But the football gods showed their ugly faces during the AFC Divisional Round, as the two most haunting words in the city of Buffalo rang out again through the night when Tyler Bass pushed a game-tying field goal wide right in the final seconds of the contest. The Bills were sent home with yet another feeling of disappointment, and with an upcoming off-season that promised to be full of potentially difficult choices.

NFL: McDermott Speaks About Bills’ Heartbreak In 2023

There were talks during the season of how safe the job of head coach Sean McDermott was, and whether the team was ready to move on and bring in someone else. But the winning steak at the end of the season certainly helped, and McDermott will return for his 8th year as the leader of the Bills, and is certainly thinking positively when it comes to the big picture.

In a recent sit down with The Athletic, McDermott gave his thoughts on what he feels the Bills’ chances of winning a Super Bowl are:

It’s not a matter of if. It’s just a matter of when That is the relentless pursuit…I believe we’re doing things the right way. You only fail if you quit, and I’ve never done that. I’ve never been about that. Whatever it is, you always figure it out. You always find a way to get there.

McDermott has a regular season record of 73-41 in his time with Buffalo, and his winning percentage makes him statistically the most successful coach that the franchise has seen.

The team still has perennial MVP candidate Josh Allen playing quarterback, and should be considered a contender as long as he continues to play at a high level. Certain positional groups on the defense will have to be examined this off-season, and we could see an overhaul at the wide receiver position as well.

