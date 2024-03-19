The NFL has been putting in a serious effort to expand its borders over the last couple of decades, and they will be taking the game to South America for the first time during the 2024 season. São Paulo, Brazil will be a host city for this coming season’s international slate, and two teams will kick off their schedule by playing there in Week 1.

Browns Will Play Eagles In Brazil For NFL Week 1

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The #Browns are starting the season in Brazil against the #Eagles on Friday night Football 🔥 (h/t @karnsies817)pic.twitter.com/tWCB0LZxvI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 19, 2024

The game was announced back in December, but which two teams would be playing had not yet been decided. In early February, the “home” team for the contest was announced, and it would be the Philadelphia Eagles who ultimately received the honor.

Then, on Monday, their opponent was revealed. There were only seven teams that had only made one international appearance since the NFL began the practice back in 2007, but the list will trim down to five once Week 1 rolls around. It will be the Cleveland Browns who will travel to Brazil to take on the Eagles, making their first “overseas” appearance since they played in London in 2017. The Eagles’ only international game was in 2018.

Small List Of Teams Without Multiple International Appearances

While the rumors may become true, I’m told the #Browns have not heard from the league office on a potential Brazil game. I’m also told the Eagles have not been told anything about an opponent yet. The clip of #Browns Mo Hurst going around was from last week after he signed… — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 19, 2024

That won’t be the only game in that is a part of the series this coming NFL season. The Jaguars, Bears, and Vikings will all play in different games in London, and the Panthers will play in Germany. Their opponents have not yet been chosen. By the end of 2024, only the Cowboys, Redskins, Steelers, and Packers will have fewer than two international games in their histories. That is, of course, unless they are chosen as opponents for the aforementioned teams.

Most of the NFL International games have been played in London. They have expanded to Germany over the last couple of years, but the game in Brazil will be the first on a continent other than North America or Europe. It won’t be the first to be played south of the United States border, however, as there have been four games played in Mexico City since 2016.

The entirety of the NFL schedule won’t be released until some time in May.